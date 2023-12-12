Hasbro to axe 1,100 jobs as slowdown in toy sales continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hasbro to axe 1,100 jobs as slowdown in toy sales continues

By Press Association
Toymaker Hasbro is axing around 1,100 jobs – 20% of its workforce -as a slowdown in sales continues (Richard Drew/AP)
American toymaker Hasbro has announced it is axing around 1,100 jobs, or 20% of its workforce, as a slowdown in sales extends into another major shopping season.

The company behind Monopoly, Play-Doh and My Little Pony disclosed the cuts in a memo to employees published in a regulatory filing. The news was first reported in the Wall Street Journal.

Hasbro, which is nearly 100 years old and based in Rhode Island, said the job cuts are on top of 800 already made in 2023 as part of moves announced last year to save up to 300 million US dollars (£239 million) annually by 2025.

At the end of 2022, the company said it had 6,490 employees.

Like many toy companies, Hasbro is struggling with a slowdown in sales after a surge during pandemic lockdowns when parents were splashing out on toys to keep their children occupied.

Last festive season, many toy companies had to slash prices to get rid of merchandise due to weak demand, and those challenges have continued.

Toy sales in the US were down 8% between January and August, based on Circana’s most recent data.

Hasbro chief executive Chris Cocks wrote in the memo: “The market headwinds we anticipated have proven to be stronger and more persistent than planned.

“While we have made some important progress across our organisation, the headwinds we saw through the first nine months of the year have continued into holiday and are likely to persist into 2024.”

Mr Cocks said the toymaker will “focus on fewer, bigger brands, gaming, digital, and our rapidly growing direct to consumer and licensing businesses”,

Shares in Hasbro Inc fell almost 6% in after-market trading on Monday.