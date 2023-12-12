Thousands join Brussels protest calling for better wages and public services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands join Brussels protest calling for better wages and public services

By Press Association
Thousands of protesters gathered in Brussels on Tuesday, calling for better public services, salaries and living conditions (Sylvain Plazy/AP)
Thousands of protesters gathered in the capital of the European Union on Tuesday, calling for better public services, salaries and living conditions.

The protest in central Brussels took place during EU negotiations over the new Stability and Growth Pact, which aims to limit debt and deficits for member countries.

Thousands of protesters joined the demonstration against austerity measures in Brussels (Sylvain Plazy/AP)

Nations seeking to spend their way out of a crisis would instead implement a set of economic policies such as budget cuts and tax increases.

However, critics say the policy, known as austerity, will not work.

The European Trade Union Confederation, which represents 45 million members, claims the planned reinstatement of the Stability and Growth Pact will force 14 member states to cut a combined 45 billion euros (£38.6 billion) from their budgets in the next year alone.

ETUC general secretary Esther Lynch said a return to austerity “would kill jobs, lower wages, mean even less funding for already over-stretched public services and all but guarantee another devastating recession”.

Inflation in Europe dropped more than expected to 2.4% in November, the lowest in more than two years, bringing some relief to households severely hit by the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

But the economy has stalled this year, even shrinking 0.1% in the July to September quarter, according to Eurostat, the 27-nation bloc’s statistics agency.

The Stability and Growth Pact, which has often proved difficult to enforce and has served as a source of tension, was suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic but is set to be reactivated in 2024.

Thousands of people gathered in Brussels on Tuesday to protest at what they perceive as new austerity measures (Sylvain Plazy/AP)

Current rules stipulate that member states’ total public debt must not exceed 60% of their gross domestic product, and their annual deficit must be kept below 3%.

According to the latest EU figures, the highest rates of government debt to GDP were in Greece with 166.5% and Italy with 142.4%, with four other nations also breaking the 100% mark.

Ms Lynch added: “Austerity has been tried and it failed. It is time to learn the lessons of the past and ensure the EU’s economic rules put the wellbeing of people and the planet before totally arbitrary limits.”

With 2024 European elections looming and a rise of the far-right across the continent, ETUC also warned that “the far-right is the main beneficiary of the type of fiscal policies being proposed”.

It called for measures to exclude investments for social and climate targets from spending limits.

The union also asked governments to keep in place solidarity mechanisms introduced during the coronavirus crisis such as the Recovery and Resilience Facility, a multibillion-euro plan devised to help EU countries breathe new life into their virus-ravaged economies.