Authorities in Turkey say attack on referee should be ‘milestone’ for change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Authorities in Turkey say attack on referee should be ‘milestone’ for change

By Press Association
Referee Halil Umut Meler, left, falls to the ground after an attack at the end of the MKE Ankaragucu v Caykur Rizespor match in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday (Abdurrahman Antakyali/AP)
Referee Halil Umut Meler, left, falls to the ground after an attack at the end of the MKE Ankaragucu v Caykur Rizespor match in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday (Abdurrahman Antakyali/AP)

The Turkish government and football federation have pledged to act swiftly and decisively after a referee was attacked during a top-flight match on Monday.

Referee Halil Umut Meler was approached on the pitch and hit by the president of MKE Ankaragucu, Faruk Koca, after a stoppage-time equaliser for their Turkish Super Lig opponents Caykur Rizespor.

Players and officials joined the melee or tried to intervene, and it has since been confirmed that Meler suffered a broken bone as a result of the attack.

Meler, who has officiated in UEFA matches in the past, including West Ham’s Europa Conference League semi-final first leg against AZ Alkmaar last season, was visited in hospital by the country’s interior minister and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) president Mehmet Buyukeksi in Ankara on Tuesday.

The TFF has suspended all domestic football indefinitely following the attack.

Buyukeksi said Meler was set to be discharged on Wednesday, but insisted Monday’s horrific events had to be a “milestone” that led to fundamental change.

“This sad event should definitely not be forgotten,” Buyukeksi said in quotes reported on the TFF’s X account.

“This should be a milestone. Today we will have important meetings. With our minister of youth and sports, with our minister of internal affairs, our minister of justice and our board of directors.

“We will provide detailed information after tomorrow’s board meeting.

“In this meeting, we will discuss all the issues clearly. We will give detailed information about the decisions we will make about how the league will continue.

“Let’s underline again – we strongly condemn the incident on behalf of the Turkish Football Federation board of directors and myself. This incident happened, but we cannot accept it being back to its old state in two weeks.”

Interior minister Ali Yerlikaya was reported as saying by the TFF’s X account: “Our wish, together with our dear nation, is that there will be no violence of any kind in sports again.

“Sport is about unity, solidarity and brotherhood. When we don’t like a decision, do we have to suddenly turn into something else?

“I condemn it again. The matter is now in court. The court process continues. We believe in justice.”

In October Turkey was awarded joint hosting rights for Euro 2032 alongside Italy.

Buyukeksi said he had already received assurances from UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin that Monday’s incident had not jeopardised that project.

“There is no negativity. President Ceferin called and said, ‘We are with you, we are ready to do whatever is necessary’,” Buyukeksi added.

TFF president Mehmet Buyukeksi pictured in Nyon in October after Turkey was awarded joint hosting rights for Euro 2032
TFF president Mehmet Buyukeksi pictured in Nyon in October after Turkey was awarded joint hosting rights for Euro 2032 (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Please let us not misinform the public. Our goal is to ensure that football is played properly in Turkey and to continue as quickly as possible without any problems.

“But right now, our referee is important, the mental health of our referees is important. Other issues are not important. That is why we are here. We will make the necessary statements later.”

Buyukeksi had earlier said the matter was now in the hands of the police.

Turkish media reported that Koca had also been taken to hospital, where he was under guard and expected to be detained following treatment.