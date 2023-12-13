More than 50 injured in overnight Russian missile attack on Ukrainian capital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 50 injured in overnight Russian missile attack on Ukrainian capital

By Press Association
More than 50 people were injured in the Ukrainian capital by falling debris from Russian ballistic missiles intercepted by air defence systems (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
More than 50 people were injured when Ukraine’s capital became the target of another ballistic missile attack from Russia, officials said on Wednesday.

A series of loud explosions could be heard in Kyiv at around 3am and the city’s air defences were activated for the second time this week.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 10 ballistic missiles toward the capital and all were intercepted by air defences.

Russia Ukraine War
Rescue workers extinguish a fire at a residential house after a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

However, debris from intercepted missiles fell in the eastern Dniprovskyi district, injuring at least 53 people, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Kitschko said on Telegram.

Some 20 people including two children were admitted to hospital while 33 people received medical treatment on the spot.

An apartment building, a house and several cars caught fire, while the windows of a children’s hospital were shattered, Mr Klitschko said.

Falling rocket debris also damaged the water supply system in the district.

It was not immediately clear what type of missile was used in the attack.

In other parts of Ukraine, 10 Russian drones were shot down, most of them in the Odesa region, the Ukrainian air force said.

APTOPIX Biden US Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelensky made an impassioned plea to the US Congress to approve additional aid (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Wednesday’s attack came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Washington, where he made an impassioned plea to Congress to approve additional aid to fight Russia’s invasion.

Andriy Yermak, Mr Zelensky’s chief of staff who was traveling with the president, said the interception of the missiles fired at Kyiv showed how Western support is helping Ukraine resist Russian aggression.

As winter sets in and hampers troop movements, allowing little change along the front line, air bombardment plays a growing role in the war.

Ukrainian officials have warned that Russia will target energy infrastructure to cause power outages and blackouts like it did last winter.