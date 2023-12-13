Suicide bomber used 120kg of explosives to target police station in Pakistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Suicide bomber used 120kg of explosives to target police station in Pakistan

By Press Association
An army soldier examines damages on the site of a bombing at a police station on the outskirts of Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan (AP Photo)
An army soldier examines damages on the site of a bombing at a police station on the outskirts of Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan (AP Photo)

The suicide bomber who rammed his car into a police station’s main gate in Pakistan’s northwest used 120 kilograms (264lbs) of explosives, authorities said on Wednesday.

The attack — one of the deadliest in months — killed 23 officers and wounded 32 others the day before.

Inayat Ullah, head of the bomb disposal unit, told The Associated Press the explosives were fitted in the attacker’s vehicle.

Pakistan Suicide Bomber
Security officials examine damages on the site of a bombing at a police station on the outskirts of Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan (AP Photo)

The assault, which also included five other militants opening fire before officers gunned them down, targeted Daraban police station in the city of Dera Ismail Khan, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan and is a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, or TTP.

The militant Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan group — believed to be an offshoot of the TTP — claimed responsibility for the attack.

A large number of security forces from across Pakistan were recently deployed at the station for intelligence operations against militants in the area in co-ordination with the local police, authorities said.

In a statement, the military said it held an overnight funeral for those killed, which was attended by senior army officials.

The attack came when the country’s powerful army chief, General Asim Munir was on an official visit to the United States.

He assumed his position in November 2022, days after the TTP ended its ceasefire with Pakistan’s government.

Since then, the militant group has stepped up its attacks targeting security forces.

Pakistan Suicide Bomber
A suicide bomber detonated his explosive-laden vehicle at a police station’s main gate in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing several policemen and wounding more than a dozen others, officials said (AP Photo)

The deadliest was in January when 101 people were killed, mostly police officers, after a suicide bomber disguised as a policeman attacked a mosque in the city of Peshawar.

Authorities said they have increased their intelligence-based operations, killing more than 500 militants since 2022.

Tuesday’s attack has further strained relations between Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan’s Taliban-led administration.

Pakistan has previously accused the Taliban of hosting leaders of the TTP across the shared border from where they launched their attacks.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said it summoned a Taliban-appointed representative from Kabul to protest the latest assault.

It demanded Afghanistan “fully investigate and take stern action against perpetrators” of the attack and also “publicly condemn the terrorist incident at the highest level”.

In Kabul, Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the attack on Wednesday, promising an investigation.

But he said things happening in Pakistan should not always be linked to his country, adding that Islamabad should pay closer attention to security matters because the attack happened hundreds of kilometres from the border.

Mr Mujahid added they do not allow anyone to use their territory to carry out attacks against Pakistan or any other country.

The attack drew condemnation from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who tweeted: “We stand with the people of Pakistan in ensuring perpetrators are brought to justice and offer our deep condolences to the families of the victims.”

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, also denounced the attacks and extended “sympathies to the families of the victims,” on X, formerly known as Twitter.