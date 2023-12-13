Orban says Hungary will block EU membership negotiations for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Orban says Hungary will block EU membership negotiations for Ukraine

By Press Association
Prime Minister Viktor Orban says Hungary will block a proposal to start talks on European Union membership for Ukraine (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban says Hungary will block a proposal to start talks on European Union membership for Ukraine (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP)

Hungary will block a proposal to start talks on European Union membership for Ukraine at a summit of the bloc’s leaders this week, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

Mr Orban said that admitting the war-ravaged country would have unforeseeable consequences for the EU.

EU leaders are expected to vote on whether to begin membership talks for Ukraine during a summit in Brussels that begins on Thursday.

Argentina Milei Inaguration
EU leaders are expected to vote on whether to begin membership talks for Ukraine (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Mr Orban has maintained that he will block the proposal, which requires a unanimous decision by the leaders of all the bloc’s 27 countries.

Speaking to lawmakers in Hungary’s parliament on Wednesday, Mr Orban said that the time for bringing Ukraine into the EU had “not yet come”, and that the development of a strategic partnership with Kyiv should be a prerequisite for beginning membership talks.

“We are interested in a peaceful and prosperous Ukraine, but this requires the establishment of peace as quickly as possible, and a deliberate deepening of the strategic partnership,” Mr Orban said, adding that such a process could take “a number of years”.

“Everything has its appointed time, but the time for Ukraine’s membership in the European Union has not yet come,” he said.

Beyond its promises to block Ukraine’s membership talks, Hungary has consistently signalled that it will veto a financial aid package for Kyiv worth 50 billion euros (£43 billion), a position that has frustrated Hungary’s EU partners who stress that aid for Ukraine and its eventual membership are crucial for Europe’s security.

Russia Putin
Hungary is seen as Vladimir Putin’s closest ally in Europe (Mikhail Tereshchenko, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Hungary relies on Russia for much of its energy supply, and Mr Orban is seen as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strongest ally in Europe.

The government in Budapest has routinely blocked work on sanctions against Moscow linked to the war and sought to gain access to additional oil and gas supplies from Russia.

On Wednesday, Mr Orban disputed a determination by the EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, that Ukraine has fulfilled a number of requirements set as conditions for beginning accession talks.

He also argued that Ukraine’s membership would reorient the system the 27-nation European Union uses to distribute funds to member countries, resulting in fewer funds for Hungary.

“The government’s position is currently that Ukraine’s rapid entry into the European Union would come with unforeseeable consequences.

“Ukraine’s fast-track accession does not serve the interests of either Hungary or the European Union,” he said.