Probe into lift crash broadened as firm tells of ‘deviation from instructions’

By Press Association
The initial investigation into the crash of a building site lift which killed five people has been expanded to include two more possible workplace violations, a Swedish prosecutor has said.

The lift mounted to the outside of an unfinished building fell 66 feet to the ground in a Stockholm suburb on Monday.

The cause has not yet been determined.

Work on the site has stopped.

Gunnar Jonasson, the senior prosecutor in charge of the case, said in a statement on Wednesday that the scope of the preliminary investigation has been broadened with information about “two people (who) avoided going with the elevator”.

He declined to give more details.

The manufacturer of the lift, Alimak Group, said it representatives after the crash noticed two mast sections were not bolted properly.

The company said it did not install the lift.

“Two of the mast sections holding the hoist in place have not been bolted together, which may be the reason why the hoist car fell to the ground,” Alimak chief executive Kristian Jodahl said in a statement.

“This is a significant deviation from the installation instructions.”

The construction company running the site said the five dead workers were employed by subcontractors.