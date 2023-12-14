Venezuelan and Guyanan presidents meeting over disputed territory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Venezuelan and Guyanan presidents meeting over disputed territory

By Press Association
A boy drives a motorcycle in front of a mural of the Venezuelan map with the Essequibo territory included in Caracas, Venezuela (Matias Delacroix/AP)
A boy drives a motorcycle in front of a mural of the Venezuelan map with the Essequibo territory included in Caracas, Venezuela (Matias Delacroix/AP)

The leaders of Guyana and Venezuela were heading for a meeting on Thursday as regional nations sought to defuse a long-standing territorial dispute.

The meeting aims to ease tensions over Essequibo, a vast border region rich in oil and minerals that represents much of Guyana’s territory but which Venezuela voted in a referendum to claim as its own.

Pushed by regional partners, Guyanan President Irfaan Ali and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro agreed to meet on the Caribbean island of St Vincent. The prime ministers of Barbados, Dominica and Trinidad and Tobago said they also would attend.

Venezuela’s president followed the referendum by ordering his state-owned companies to explore and exploit the oil, gas and mines in Essequibo. Both sides have put their militaries on alert.

A man in Caracas sells phone cables in front of a mural of the Venezuelan map with the Essequibo territory (Matias Delacroix/AP)

Venezuela insists the Essequibo region was part of its territory during the Spanish colonial period and argues the 1966 Geneva Agreement between their country, Britain and Guyana, the former colony of British Guiana, nullified the border drawn in 1899 by international arbitrators.

In a letter sent on Tuesday to Ralph Gonsalves, prime minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Guyana’s president said the Geneva Agreement states that the International Court of Justice should settle any border controversy.

“We are firm on this matter, and it will not be open for discussion,” Mr Ali wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mr Ali also said he was concerned about what he described as “inaccurate assertions” made by Mr Maduro’s own letter to Gonsalves.

He disputed Mr Maduro’s description of oil concessions granted by Guyana as being “in a maritime area yet to be delimited,” saying all oil blocks “are located well within Guyanese waters under international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea”.

The president also rejected what he said his neighbouring leading described as “meddling of the United States Southern Command, which has begun operations in the disputed territory.”

“Any allegation that a military operation aimed at Venezuela exists in any part of Guyanese territory is false, misleading and provocative,” Mr Ali said in his letter to Mr Gonsalves.

Mr Maduro’s letter to Mr Gonsalves repeats Venezuela’s contention that the border drawn in 1899 was “the result of a scheme” between the US and the UK and said the dispute “must be amicably resolved in a matter acceptable to both parties”.

The meeting between the two leaders was scheduled to last one day, although many expect the disagreement to drag on into next year.