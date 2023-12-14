Court overturns mother’s convictions for killing her four children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Court overturns mother’s convictions for killing her four children

By Press Association
Kathleen Folbigg, right, is embraced by friend Tracy Chapman outside the New South Wales Court of Criminal Appeal in Sydney (Dan Himbrechts/AAP/AP)
A woman who spent 20 years in prison for killing her four children has had the convictions overturned by an Australian appeal court.

Kathleen Folbigg, 56, was released from prison in June after being pardoned at the New South Wales state government’s direction following new scientific evidence that her four children may have died from natural causes as she had insisted.

The pardon was seen as the quickest way of getting her out of prison before an inquiry into the new evidence recommended the New South Wales Court of Appeals consider quashing her convictions.

Applause filled the courtroom, and Ms Folbigg wept after Chief Justice Andrew Bell overturned three convictions of murder and one of manslaughter.

He said: “While the verdicts at trial were reasonably open on the evidence available, there is now reasonable doubt as to Ms Folbigg’s guilt.

“It is appropriate Ms Folbigg’s convictions be quashed.”

Ms Folbigg thanked her supporters, lawyers and scientists outside court for clearing her name.

She said: “For almost a quarter of a century, I faced disbelief and hostility. I suffered abuse in all its forms. I hoped and prayed that one day, I would be able to stand here with my name cleared.

“I am grateful that updated science and genetics have given me answers of how my children died.

“The system preferred to blame me rather than accept that sometimes children can and do die suddenly, unexpectedly and heartbreakingly.”

Australia Suspcious Deaths
Kathleen Folbigg speaks to the media after the ruling (Dean Lewins/AAP/AP)

Her lawyer, Rhanee Rego, said their legal team would now demand “substantial” compensation from the state government for the years spent in prison.

The inquiry that recommended the pardon and acquittal was prompted by a petition signed in 2021 by 90 scientists, medical practitioners and related professionals that argued significant new evidence showed the children likely died of natural causes.

Her first child, Caleb, was born in 1989 and died 19 days later in what a jury determined to be the lesser crime of manslaughter.

Her second child, Patrick, was eight months old when he died in 1991. Two years later, Sarah died at 10 months, and in 1999, her fourth child,d Laura, died at 19 months.

Prosecutors argued she smothered them and she was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2003.

Evidence was discovered in 2018 that both daughters carried a rare CALM2 genetic variant, which could have caused their sudden deaths.

Experts also testified that myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, was also a possible cause of Laura’s death. In contrast, expert evidence said an underlying neurogenetic disorder possibly caused Patrick’s sudden death.

The scientific explanations for the three siblings’ deaths undermined the prosecutors’ case that the tragedies established a pattern of behaviour that pointed to Caleb’s probable manslaughter.