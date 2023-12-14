North-eastern Australia hit by first tropical cyclone of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-eastern Australia hit by first tropical cyclone of the season

By Press Association
The storm felled trees in Queensland (Queensland Police Service via AP)
The storm felled trees in Queensland (Queensland Police Service via AP)

The first tropical cyclone to hit Australia in the current season has weakened to a low pressure system but it continued to lash the north-east coast with flooding rain and left almost 40,000 homes and businesses without power.

Cyclone Jasper crossed the Queensland coast as a category 2 storm on a five-tier scale that whipped the sparsely populated region with winds of up to 87mph.

The cyclone crossed near the Aboriginal community of Wujal Wujal, 68 miles north of the city of Cairns, though many of its 300 residents evacuated before Jasper struck.

Katrina Hewitt, who operates tourist accommodation at Wujal Wujal and did not evacuate, said the community was largely unscathed except for damaged trees.

“It looks amazing. No flooding, no breakages of buildings,” Ms Hewitt said.

“It was a big waiting game. We just didn’t know what was going to happen,” she said.

Ms Hewitt expected Wujal Wujal would be isolated for days by fallen trees blocking roads.

The winds quickly eased as the storm tracked west across land, but heavy rain was forecast to continue on Thursday with the risk of flooding.

Several roads were closed by fallen trees and floodwater.

Emergency services officers rescued 12 people and a dog from floodwaters at the town of Mossman, Queensland government minister Cameron Dick said.

Almost 40,000 homes and businesses had lost power, which amounted to 25% of electricity customers in the cyclone-effected area, Mr Dick said.

Government meteorologist Angus Hines said some weather stations in the region reported more than 16 inches of rain in the 24 hours to Thursday morning.

“The rain that is coming in now is falling onto places that are already saturated. It’s falling onto rivers that are already swollen and running high,” Mr Hines said.

Jasper progressed over land relatively slowly, at around 6mph.

Betty Hinton, who runs an ice cream business in the village of Daintree, estimated the edge of the cyclone’s eye passed directly over her home during a sleepless night.

“The fact that it travelled so slowly was very trying,” Ms Hinton said. “I’ve been in cyclones before, a much stronger cyclone than Jasper, and it wasn’t so heart-wrenching.”

“This one just went on and on and on and there just didn’t seem to be any relief from it, and so for 14 hours we were buffeted here and then the heavy rain started,” she said.

Ms Hinton said her house was built to withstand the strongest cyclones and was not damaged.