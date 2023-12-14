Four arrested in Denmark and Netherlands suspected of planning terror attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four arrested in Denmark and Netherlands suspected of planning terror attacks

By Press Association
Chief police inspector and operational chief of PET Flemming Drejer, right, and senior police inspector and head of emergency services in Copenhagen Police Peter Dahl give a press briefing at the police station in Copenhagen, Denmark (Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Police have arrested three people in co-ordinated actions across Denmark and one person was detained in the Netherlands on suspicion of plotting to carry out “an act of terror”, authorities said.

Danish officials have stopped short of indicating what the suspected terror plots were connected to other than saying the arrests in Denmark had “threads abroad” and were “related to criminal gangs”, singling out the banned, predominantly immigrant gang Loyal to Familia.

However, Flemming Drejer, the operative head of Denmark’s Security and Intelligence Service, known by its acronym PET, cryptically said Danish police had “a special focus” on Jewish institutions.

He did not provide more details.

Chief police inspector and operational chief of PET Flemming Drejer, right, and senior police inspector and head of emergency services in Copenhagen Police Peter Dahl give a press briefing at the police station in Copenhagen, Denmark
Mr Drejer said that Denmark was not changing the terror threat level, which has been at “serious”, the second-highest level, since 2010.

In January that year, a Danish court upheld a nationwide police ban on the gang, saying it should be dissolved as illegal under Denmark’s constitution.

The gang had been behind feuds, violence, robberies, extortion and drug sales in the Danish capital and “had used violence and illegal means to achieve its goal”, the Copenhagen District Court said at the time.

In September 2018, police in Denmark issued a temporary ban against the gang and said anyone seen wearing its logo could face prosecution.

“Persons abroad have been charged,” Mr Drejer said.

“It is a serious situation.”

Speaking at a press conference, he added the arrests were “carried out in close collaboration with our foreign partners”, and said those arrested were part of “a network”.

Mr Drejer said the suspects would face a custody hearing within 24 hours, likely behind “double closed doors” – meaning that he could not give details about the case, any target or motive.

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks to the media as she arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels
“This is extremely serious,” said Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, speaking from Brussels where she was attending a European Union summit in Brussels.

“It shows the situation we are in in Denmark. Unfortunately.”

“It is absolutely true when both (Denmark’s intelligence agencies) say that there is a high risk in Denmark,” Ms Frederiksen said.

“It is of course completely unacceptable in relation to Israel and Gaza, that there is someone who takes a conflict somewhere else in the world into Danish society.”

In the Netherlands, authorities confirmed that a 57-year-old Dutch man was arrested in Rotterdam based on a request from German authorities, police spokesman Jesse Brobbel said.

On Tuesday, the Dutch counterterrorism agency raised the country’s threat alert to its second-highest level, saying the possibility of an attack in the country is now “substantial”.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Denmark had arrested seven operatives who were acting on behalf of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip, and thwarted an attack aimed at killing innocent citizens on European soil.

The figure of seven arrests was different from the number provided by the Danes and the discrepancy could not immediately be reconciled.

Mr Netanyahu’s office said Hamas, which has been labelled a terrorist organisation by the United States, the European Union and other Western countries, strives to hit targets around the world and in Europe in particular.

The statement added that Israel’s intelligence agencies “will continue to operate … in order to repel the intentions of Hamas and eliminate its capabilities”.

Earlier this month, the European Union’s home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson warned that Europe faced a “huge risk of terrorist attacks” over the Christmas holiday period due to the fallout from the fighting in Gaza.

Denmark’s foreign intelligence service, known as FE, said on Thursday in its annual assessment for 2023 that “the war between Israel and Hamas has once again shown that unresolved conflicts in Europe’s immediate area can escalate rapidly and create widespread regional instability”.