European Union agrees to open membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova By Press Association December 14 2023, 5.54pm

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the decision (PA) The European Union has decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. European Council president Charles Michel called it "a clear signal of hope for their people and our continent". The decision was announced at a summit gathering leaders of the 27 EU countries. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the decision as "a victory for Ukraine. A victory for all of Europe".