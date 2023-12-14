Baby boy tossed from home by Tennessee tornado found alive in fallen tree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Baby boy tossed from home by Tennessee tornado found alive in fallen tree

By Press Association
A man, left, cuts trees in the rubble of a mobile home neighbourhood in Clarksville, Tennessee (Mark Zaleski/AP)
A man, left, cuts trees in the rubble of a mobile home neighbourhood in Clarksville, Tennessee (Mark Zaleski/AP)

A four-month-old boy has survived after a tornado in Tennessee sucked him up from his family’s mobile home, which was demolished in the storm.

Sydney Moore told WSMV-TV that when the tornado hit their home in Clarksville on Saturday, it ripped off the roof and lifted the bassinet with her son inside.

Her boyfriend, the child’s father, tried to grab the bassinet but was spun up into the twister as well, Ms Moore said.

“He was just holding on to the bassinet the whole time, and they went into circles, he said, and then they got thrown,” Ms Moore said.

At about the same time in another room, as the wind howled, Ms Moore decided to jump on top of their other son, who is one.

She grabbed the child as the walls collapsed, she said.

Ms Moore and the one-year-old were crushed under the trailer, but she said she managed to push them out.

They searched for the younger son for 10 minutes, and ultimately found him lying in a fallen tree in the pouring rain.

“I was pretty sure he was dead and we weren’t going to find him,” Ms Moore said.

“But he’s here, and that’s by the grace of God.”

All the family members survived with cuts and bruises, but their home and belongings were a total loss.

Ms Moore’s sister has started a GoFundMe page to help them recover.

Three people were killed in Clarksville and three in Nashville by the string of powerful tornado-producing storms on Saturday.