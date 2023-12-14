Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher died from lung cancer – representative

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher died from lung cancer – representative

By Press Association
Andre Braugher at CBS Radford Studios in Los Angeles in 2018 (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher died from lung cancer, a representative has said.

When Braugher, who starred in the series Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life On The Street, died on Monday aged 61, his representatives said only that he had been through a brief illness, but his publicist Jennifer Allen gave the cause on Thursday.

Braugher generally revealed little about his private life, and his death was unexpected for many of his co-stars.

He told The New York Times in 2014 that he stopped smoking and drinking years ago.

Andre Braugher holds the award for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or a movie for his work on Thief at the 58th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2006 in Los Angeles
Andre Braugher holds the award for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or a movie for his work on Thief at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2006 in Los Angeles (Reed Saxon/AP)

The Chicago-born actor had his Hollywood breakthrough in the 1989 film Glory, acting alongside Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman.

He went on to play Detective Frank Pemberton, the lead role in the NBC police drama Homicide: Life On The Street, for seven seasons.

He would win the first of two career Emmys for his work on the show.

Braugher was nominated for Emmys 11 times, four of them for the comic turn he took as Captain Ray Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the Andy Samberg-starring series that ran for eight seasons on Fox and NBC.