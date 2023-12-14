Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher died from lung cancer – representative

Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher died from lung cancer, a representative has said.

When Braugher, who starred in the series Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life On The Street, died on Monday aged 61, his representatives said only that he had been through a brief illness, but his publicist Jennifer Allen gave the cause on Thursday.

Braugher generally revealed little about his private life, and his death was unexpected for many of his co-stars.

He told The New York Times in 2014 that he stopped smoking and drinking years ago.

Andre Braugher holds the award for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or a movie for his work on Thief at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2006 in Los Angeles (Reed Saxon/AP)

The Chicago-born actor had his Hollywood breakthrough in the 1989 film Glory, acting alongside Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman.

He went on to play Detective Frank Pemberton, the lead role in the NBC police drama Homicide: Life On The Street, for seven seasons.

He would win the first of two career Emmys for his work on the show.

Braugher was nominated for Emmys 11 times, four of them for the comic turn he took as Captain Ray Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the Andy Samberg-starring series that ran for eight seasons on Fox and NBC.