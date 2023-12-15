Biden hosts Nasa astronauts aiming to fly around the moon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Biden hosts Nasa astronauts aiming to fly around the moon

By Press Association
Artemis II crew members, from left, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Hammock Koch,and Jeremy Hansen speak to the media outside the West Wing of the White House (Andrew Harnik/AP)
The four astronauts set to fly around the moon for the first time in 50 years met US President Joe Biden at the White House, where he showed off a moon rock on display in the Oval Office that was collected in the Apollo era.

The Artemis II crew — three Americans and a Canadian — said Mr Biden was making good on a promise to host them at the White House after they were assigned to the mission earlier this year.

They also met vice president Kamala Harris.

“It’s been really nice to shake their hands and tell them thank you for their leadership and making it possible for us to have this amazing journey,” said pilot Victor Glover.

The four astronauts will be the first to fly Nasa’s Orion capsule, launching atop a space launch system rocket from Kennedy Space Centre no earlier than late 2024.

Artemis II crew members, from left, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Hammock Koch, and Jeremy Hansen speak to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington on Thursday
They will not land or even go into lunar orbit but rather fly around the moon and head straight back to Earth, a prelude to a lunar landing by two others planned for a year later.

“As the crew, we don’t even think about the date,” said commander Reid Wiseman.

“We will go when Nasa and the vehicle are ready to fly.”

In the meantime, the crew is preparing.

They use simulators and work with mission control on how to get up and back safely, including how to get out when they return to Earth.

They have a dress rehearsal in February where they will practice “bobbing around” in a capsule in the Pacific Ocean.

“It takes a huge team of people to put four humans … to sling them around the moon and back and still have them breathing when they hit the Pacific. And we work with them every single day,” said mission specialist Jeremy Hansen, the Canadian member of the group.

This is the first moon crew to include someone from outside the US — and the first crew in Nasa’s new moon programme named Artemis, after the twin sister of mythology’s Apollo.

Late last year, an empty Orion capsule flew around the moon and back in a long-awaited dress rehearsal.

The astronauts got their first look at their spaceship in August.

But investigations into the capsule’s heat shield could delay their trip.

Last year’s test flight around the moon, with no one on board, resulted in unexpected charring and loss of material from the heat shield at the bottom of the capsule.

The heat shield is meant to protect the capsule against the extreme heat of reentry.

Mission specialist Christina Koch said Mr Biden talked about a speech John F Kennedy gave in 1962 on the mission to the moon, and he referenced the part where Mr Kennedy said the US would go to the moon because the goal was a challenge and “one we are unwilling to postpone”.

“And that shows to me that he is committed to the mission that we have, that we are going to show through his leadership that we can do great things,” she said.

During Apollo, Nasa sent 24 astronauts to the moon from 1968 through 1972.

Twelve of them landed.

All were military-trained male test pilots except for Apollo 17’s Harrison Schmitt, a geologist who closed out that moon-landing era alongside the late Gene Cernan.

The moon rock on display in the Oval Office — Lunar Sample 76015,143 — is on loan from Nasa.

It was collected in 1972 by Mr Schmitt and Mr Cernan.

The rock is believed to be about 3.9 billion years old and weighs a little under a pound.