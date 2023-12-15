Israel approves crossing opening to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Israel approves crossing opening to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza

By Press Association
Smoke rises from town of Khan Younis after Israeli strikes on Friday (Mohammed Dahman/AP)
Smoke rises from town of Khan Younis after Israeli strikes on Friday (Mohammed Dahman/AP)

Israel’s Security Cabinet has approved the opening of a crossing to allow humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip, backtracking from a previous policy of barring all imports into the besieged territory.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced the decision to open the Kerem Shalom crossing late on Friday.

Israel shut the crossing, the main entry point for Gaza-bound cargo, immediately after the October 7 Hamas attack that triggered the war.

Leaders have previously said they would not allow any aid directly into Gaza, instead requiring humanitarian supplies to be delivered through a smaller crossing with Egypt.

The United Nations and other aid organisations have said Gaza is facing a dire humanitarian crisis due to a shortage of food, medicine and other key supplies.

Israel said the opening of Kerem Shalom will significantly increase the amount of aid able to enter Gaza each day.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan praised the decision as he ended a lightning trip to the region.

He said US President Joe Biden had brought up opening the crossing in phone conversations with Mr Netanyahu, and that he had raised it in conversations with Israeli officials.

“We hope that this new opening will ease congestion and help facilitate the delivery of life-saving assistance to those who need it urgently in Gaza,” Mr Sullivan said.

Mr Netanyahu’s office also said the US would finance an upgrade to allow Egypt’s Rafah crossing to allow more aid trucks through.