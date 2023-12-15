Melania Trump welcomes new citizens at National Archives ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Melania Trump welcomes new citizens at National Archives ceremony

By Press Association
Former First Lady Melania Trump welcomed newly-sworn American citizens at the National Archives naturalization ceremony (J Scott Applewhite/AP)
In a rare public appearance, former US first lady Melania Trump stressed the importance of “guarding our freedom” and the responsibilities that accompany American citizenship as she spoke at a naturalisation ceremony at the National Archives on Friday.

Born in Slovenia, Melania Trump is the only first lady who is also a naturalised US citizen. She recounted her path to that citizenship, beginning with a worker visa upon arriving in New York City during her career as a model.

“How fortunate to be with the naturalising individuals and their families as they recite the Oath of Allegiance and become Americans before our great nation’s founding documents,” she said.

The location of the ceremony was notable. The national repository for presidential documents has featured as part of one of the criminal cases pending against her husband, former president Donald Trump, as he seeks a second term in the White House.

Former first lady Melania Trump welcomes newly-sworn American citizens as the National Archives holds a naturalisation ceremony with 25 people from 25 nations, in Washington (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

The National Archives sent a referral to the FBI stating that 15 boxes recovered from Mr Trump’s Florida home in January 2022 contained dozens of documents with classified markings, part of an investigation that has resulted in 37 counts of mishandling classified documents, including retaining classified information and obstructing justice.

Mr Trump’s trial is scheduled to begin on May 20, 2024, despite efforts by his team to postpone it until after next November’s presidential election.

Friday’s ceremony marked a rare appearance for the former first lady, who has said she supports her husband’s campaign but has not yet been on the campaign trail as he seeks the 2024 GOP nomination.

She said Friday that becoming a US citizen comes with a great deal of responsibility.

“It means actively participating in the democratic process and guarding our freedom,” she said. “It is a life-altering experience that takes time, determination and sometimes even tremendous strength.”

In his latest campaign for the White House, Mr Trump has promised a return to hardline immigration policies if he wins the 2024 election.

Among his proposals, Mr Trump wants to revive and expand his controversial travel ban, which initially targeted seven Muslim-majority countries, begin new “ideological screening” for all immigrants and end the constitutional right to birthright citizenship by signing an executive order his first day in office.

That would permit only children with at least one US citizen or lawful permanent resident parent to be eligible for a passport, Social Security number and other benefits.

Friday’s ceremony featured 25 people from 25 nations being sworn in as new US citizens, surrounded by founding documents including the Constitution.