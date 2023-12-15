New York museum to return ancient sculptures stolen from Cambodia and Thailand

New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art has said it will return more than a dozen ancient pieces of artwork to Cambodia and Thailand after they were tied to an art dealer accused of running a huge antiquities trafficking network out of Southeast Asia.

This most recent repatriation of artwork comes as many museums in the US and Europe reckon with collections that contain objects looted from Asia, Africa and other places during centuries of colonialism or in times of upheaval.

Fourteen Khmer sculptures will be returned to Cambodia and two will be returned to Thailand, according to the Manhattan museum.

The repatriation of the ancient pieces was linked to art dealer Douglas Latchford, who was indicted in 2019 for allegedly orchestrating a multi-year scheme to sell looted Cambodian antiquities on the international art market. Latchford, who died the following year, had denied any involvement in smuggling.

A bronze sculpture titled Standing Shiva at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The sculpture is one of 16 pieces of artwork that the museum said it will return to Cambodia and Thailand

The museum initially co-operated with the US attorney’s office in Manhattan and the New York office of Homeland Security Investigations on the return of 13 sculptures tied to Latchford before determining there were three more that should be repatriated.

“As demonstrated with today’s announcement, pieces linked to the investigation of Douglas Latchford continue to reveal themselves,” HSI acting special agent in Charge Erin Keegan said.

“The Metropolitan Museum of Art has not only recognised the significance of these 13 Khmer artefacts, which were shamelessly stolen, but has also volunteered to return them, as part of their ongoing co-operation, to their rightful owners, the people of Cambodia.”

This is not the first time the museum has repatriated art linked to Latchford. In 2013, it returned two objects to Cambodia.

The latest works being returned from the Metropolitan Museum of Art were made between the ninth and 14th centuries and reflect the Hindu and Buddhist religious systems prominent during that time, according to the museum.

Among the pieces being returned include a bronze sculpture called the Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara Seated in Royal Ease, made some time between the late 10th century and early 11th century.

Another piece of art, made of stone in the seventh century and named Head of Buddha will also be returned.