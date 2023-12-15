Matthew Perry death ruled accident from ‘acute effects of ketamine’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matthew Perry death ruled accident from ‘acute effects of ketamine’

By Press Association
Matthew Perry death ruled accident from ‘acute effects of ketamine’ (Ian West/PA)
Matthew Perry death ruled accident from ‘acute effects of ketamine’ (Ian West/PA)

The death of Friends star Matthew Perry has been ruled an accident from the “acute effects of ketamine”, the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner confirmed.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the hit US sitcom, was found “unresponsive in the pool at his residence” on October 28 before he was pronounced dead at the age of 54.

A post-mortem examination concluded Perry died from the “acute effects of ketamine” while contributing factors included “drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine” – which is used to treat opioid use disorder.

Matthew Perry death
Matthew Perry (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

“The manner of death is accident,” The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner confirmed.

Senior deputy medical examiner Raffi Djabourian’s summary said: “At the high levels of ketamine found in his post-mortem blood specimens, the main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.

“Drowning contributes due to the likelihood of submersion into the pool as he lapsed into unconsciousness; coronary artery disease contributes due to exacerbation of ketamine induced myocardial effects on the hearts.”

During his life, Perry was open about his battle with substance abuse and addiction – and also set up a sober living facility for men with similar issues.

Following his death, a foundation was set up in his name to help those struggling with addiction.

Friends reunion special
The cast of Friends (Terence Patrick/HBO Max/PA)

Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green in the sitcom, was among those urging support of the foundation which was set up to “honour his legacy”.

Perry’s cause of death comes days after Aniston revealed she had been messaging him on the morning of his passing, describing him as “happy and healthy”.

“I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one,” she told Variety.