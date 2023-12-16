Tesla driver ordered to pay compensation over deadly autopilot crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tesla driver ordered to pay compensation over deadly autopilot crash

By Press Association
Kevin Aziz Riad has been ordered to pay compensation over a crash in a Tesla using autopilot (AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File)
A Tesla driver will pay more than 23,000 US dollars (£18,000) in restitution for the deaths of two people during a 2019 car crash in a Los Angeles suburb, a decision announced the same day that the automaker recalled nearly all vehicles sold in the US.

Wednesday’s court hearing wrapped up a case believed to be the first time in the US that prosecutors brought felony charges against a motorist who was using a partially automated driving system.

It was among a series of deadly crashes investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that led to this week’s recall.

The recall affects more than two million Tesla vehicles and will update software and fix a defective system that is supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when using autopilot.

It came after a two-year federal investigation into crashes that happened while the autopilot partially automated driving system was in use.

The Tesla driver in the Los Angeles case, Kevin Aziz Riad, pleaded no contest to two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

Despite facing more than seven years behind bars, a judge sentenced him to probation in June.

Mr Aziz Riad’s attorney, Peter Johnson, did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Authorities said Mr Aziz Riad, a limousine service driver, was at the wheel of a Tesla Model S that was moving at 74mph when it left a freeway and ran a red light on a local street in Gardena, California, on December 29 2019.

The Tesla, which was using autopilot at the time, struck a Honda Civic at an intersection, and the car’s occupants, Gilberto Alcazar Lopez and Maria Guadalupe Nieves-Lopez, died at the scene.

Their families have separately filed civil lawsuits against Mr Aziz Riad and Tesla that are ongoing.

Donald Slavik, who is representing Mr Alcazar Lopez’s family, said while they are appreciative of any restitution, it’s “a very small amount of the damages” they have suffered. Their suit is scheduled to go to trial next year.

“The recently announced recall, if it limits the use of autopilot to controlled access highways, would likely have prevented this tragic incident,” Mr Slavik said in an email Friday.