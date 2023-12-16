Cody Gakpo admits Liverpool were determined to dominate Man Utd last season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cody Gakpo admits Liverpool were determined to dominate Man Utd last season

By Press Association
Cody Gakpo, left, scored twice against United last season (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo admits the desire to dominate drove the players to their historic 7-0 win over arch-rivals Manchester United last season.

Erik ten Hag’s side suffered the largest defeat in the two clubs’ 211-game history in March, conceding six times in the second half as they were completely overwhelmed.

There was a party atmosphere in the Anfield stands that afternoon but on the pitch Gakpo said the mood was professional and clinical.

“It was a great game that one. We knew we had to win and after a good first half from both teams the second half we really dominated and scored a lot of goals,” the Dutchman said.

Anfield scoreboard
Manchester United were hammered at Anfield last season (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I scored just before half-time and I think just two minutes after half-time Darwin (Nunez) scored the second one and two minutes after I scored the third. It was good for us to score that quick after half-time and kill the game. It was amazing.

“At one point you are not really looking at the score, you just want to dominate and show your best and I think everyone had a really great game that day. Hopefully we can repeat it.”

United return to Merseyside in much worse form having lost half of their 24 matches this season, finishing bottom of their Champions League group, compared to the spring when they arrived with eight wins and just one defeat in an 11-game run.

But Gakpo said Liverpool are guarded against complacency as they prepare to face a team who had the manager and player (Harry Maguire) of the month after three successive Premier League wins in November.

“Obviously they have a lot of quality in their team so we cannot under-estimate anything, it doesn’t matter what phase they are at in how they perform,” he said.

“We can’t take them lightly but we have to play our game and not really look at them. We have a lot of quality as well and we just have to show it again.”

Liverpool have the chance to establish a club-record 35th successive game with a goal on Sunday, bettering the record set by Jurgen Klopp’s side between April and December 2021.

“We know we score every game so hopefully we can keep that and score some goals,” said Gakpo.

“We are looking forward to the game but we are not thinking ‘We have to score seven again’. We just go into the game focused and really wanting to win.

“We know we are top of the table, we know what we want and we just have to keep working hard, keep staying together, focusing on every game and win every game.”