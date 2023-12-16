We just suck at putting – Tiger and Charlie Woods struggle in PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie blamed poor putting after ending the first day of the PNC Championship seven shots off the lead.

The 15-time major winner and his 14-year-old son combined for an eight-under-par 64 in the scramble format as Matt Kuchar and his son Cameron made an eagle and 13 birdies in their 57.

“I drove the ball really good today,” Charlie Woods said.

“Didn’t miss a fairway and still managed to shoot eight under. We just suck at putting.”

Tiger Woods, right, and his son Charlie Woods shot 64 in the first round of the PNC Championship (Kevin Kolczynski/AP)

“That sums it up right there,” added Tiger Woods, who also had his 16-year-old daughter Sam acting as his caddie.

“Sam was fantastic. This is the first time she’s ever done this, so it couldn’t have been any more special for all of us.

“For me to have both my kids inside the ropes like this and participating and playing and being part of the game of golf like this, it couldn’t have been more special for me.

“I know that we do this a lot at home, needle each other and have a great time. But it was more special to do it in a tournament like this.”