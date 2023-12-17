Jared Goff throws Detroit Lions to brink of ending seven-year play-off wait

Jared Goff threw the Detroit Lions to the brink of a long-awaited play-off berth as they eased past the Denver Broncos 42-17.

Goff threw five touchdowns, three of them to rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, as the Lions moved to 10-4 and a three-game lead in the NFC North.

They could clinch a place in the play-offs for the first time in seven years if other results go their way over the weekend.

The Broncos, who have waited a year longer for a play-off berth, dropped to 7-7 after six wins in seven games had pushed them into the post-season race.

Minnesota Vikings tight end TJ Hockenson makes a catch next to Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

The Cincinnati Bengals bolstered their play-off hopes as they came from behind to beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 in overtime.

Jake Browning, deputising for quarterback Joe Burrow, who is out for the season, steered them through three fourth-quarter touchdown drives as they came from 17-3 behind.

The final 21-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins in heavy traffic moved the Bengals within one point with 39 seconds left on the clock.

Evan McPherson levelled the scores with the extra point and secured a third straight win from 29 yards in overtime as they moved to 8-6.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr catches a pass before being hit by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (Michael Conroy/AP)

AFC North rivals Pittsburgh Steelers continued their slide to the foot of the division as they lost for a third straight game, going down 30-13 to the Indianapolis Colts.

A Dontae Johnson touchdown catch from Mitch Trubisky had put the Steelers up 13-0 early in the second half, but Gardner Misher threw for three touchdowns as the Colts amassed 30 unanswered points.

A fifth win in six games lifts the Colts to 8-6 and within half a game of the AFC South leaders Jacksonville Jaguars.