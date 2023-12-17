Serbia’s populists seek to further tighten grip on power in tense election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Serbia’s populists seek to further tighten grip on power in tense election

By Press Association
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic Serbia’s is seeking to further tighten his grip on power in an election that has been marred by reports of major irregularities during a tense campaign (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic Serbia’s is seeking to further tighten his grip on power in an election that has been marred by reports of major irregularities during a tense campaign (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Serbia’s populist President Aleksandar Vucic is seeking to further tighten his grip on power in an election on Sunday that has been marred by reports of major irregularities during a tense campaign.

The main contest in the parliamentary and local elections is expected to be between Mr Vucic’s governing right-wing Serbian Progressive Party, or SNS, and a centrist coalition that is trying to undermine the populists who have ruled the troubled Balkan state since 2012.

The Serbia Against Violence opposition list is expected to mount the biggest challenge for the city council in Belgrade. An opposition victory in the capital would seriously dent Mr Vucic’s hardline rule in the country, analysts say.

Serbia Election
Members of the electoral commission prepare a polling station for the parliamentary and local elections in Belgrade (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Opposition coalition leader Dragan Djilas said after casting his vote in Belgrade: “Changes in Serbia have started and there is no force that can stop that. We, as the strongest opposition list, will defend people’s will by all democratic means.”

Several right-wing groups, including pro-Russian parties and Socialists allied with Mr Vucic are also running for control of the 250-seat parliament and local councils in some 60 cities and towns, as well as regional authorities in the northern Vojvodina province.

The election does not include the presidency, but governing authorities backed by dominant pro-government media have run the campaign as a referendum on Mr Vucic.

Although he is not formally on the ballot, the Serbian president has campaigned relentlessly for the SNS, which appears on the ballot paper under the name “Aleksandar Vucic – Serbia must not stop!”

The main opposition Serbia Against Violence pro-European Union bloc includes parties that were behind months of street protests this year triggered by two back-to-back mass shootings in May.

Serbia Election
Serbian opposition coalition leader Dragan Djilas casts his ballot in Belgrade (Marko Drobnjakovic/AP)

The Serbian president has been touring the country and attending his party’s rallies, promising new roads, hospitals and one-off cash bonuses. His image is seen on billboards all over the country, though he has stepped down as SNS party leader.

Even before the vote started on Sunday, campaign monitors reported pressure on voters, fearmongering and abuse of public office and institutions fostered by the authorities. There have also been reports of vote-buying and voter-bribing.

Serbia, a Balkan country that has maintained warm relations with Vladimir Putin’s Russia, has been a candidate for EU membership since 2014 but has faced allegations of steadily eroding democratic freedoms and rules over the past years.

Both Mr Vucic and the SNS have denied allegations of campaign abuse and attempted vote-rigging, as well as charges that Mr Vucic as president is violating the constitution by campaigning for one party.

Hardly any of the complaints or recommendations by local and foreign observers have resulted in changes in the voting process.

Serbia Election
A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Belgrade (Marko Drobnjakovic/AP)

Mr Vucic called the December 17 snap vote only a year and a half after a previous parliamentary and presidential election, although his party holds a comfortable majority in parliament.

Analysts say Mr Vucic is seeking to consolidate power after two back-to-back shootings triggered months of anti-government protests, and as high inflation and rampant corruption fuelled public discontent.

The president has also faced criticism over his handling of a crisis in Kosovo, a former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008, a move that Belgrade does not recognise.

His supporters view him as the only leader who can maintain stability and lead the country into a better future.

“I think it’s time that Serbia goes forward with full steam,” pensioner Lazar Mitrovic said after he voted. “That means that it should focus on its youth, on young people, education and of course discipline.”

Major polling agencies have refrained from publishing pre-election surveys, citing fear among Serbia’s 6.5 million eligible voters and high polarisation.