Russia and Ukraine launch drone attacks targeting air base and Black Sea coast

By Press Association
Russia and Ukraine launched more than a dozen drones at each other’s territory for a second straight day on Sunday (Valentyn Kuzan/AP)
Russia and Ukraine launched more than a dozen drones at each other’s territory for a second straight day on Sunday, one of which apparently targeted a Russian military airport while a Ukrainian civilian was killed when drone debris slammed into his house near the Black Sea.

At least 35 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight over three regions in south-western Russia, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a post on the messaging app Telegram.

A Russian air base hosting bomber aircraft used in Ukraine was among the targets, according to a Russian Telegram channel critical of the Kremlin.

The channel posted short videos of drones flying over low-rise housing in what it claimed was the Russian town of Morozovsk, whose air base is home to Russia’s 559th Bomber Aviation Regiment.

YE A Year of War
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a D-30 cannon towards Russian positions at the front line near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region (Libkos/AP)

Vasily Golubev, the governor of Russia’s Rostov province, separately reported “mass drone strikes” near Morozovsk and another town further west, but did not mention the air base.

He said most of the drones were shot down and and there were no casualties. He did not comment on damage.

Also on Sunday morning, Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 20 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched overnight by Russian troops in southern and western Ukraine, as well as one X-59 cruise missile launched from the country’s occupied south.

A civilian was killed overnight near Odesa, a key port on Ukraine’s southern Black Sea coast, after the remnants of a destroyed drone fell on his house, Ukraine’s military said.

Stepped-up drone attacks over the past month come as both sides are keen to show they are not deadlocked as the war approaches the two-year mark.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Friday evening that its anti-aircraft units had destroyed 32 Ukrainian drones over the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Ukraine’s air force said on Saturday that it had shot down 30 out of 31 drones launched by Russia against 11 Ukrainian regions the previous night.

Neither side has gained much ground despite a Ukrainian counter-offensive that began in June.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s foreign minister welcomed what he called a sea change in Germany’s approach towards Kyiv’s EU membership bid.

In an interview with Germany’s Bild newspaper, Dmytro Kuleba said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has won “sincere and well-deserved admiration” among Ukrainians for his role in the EU’s recent decision to open membership talks for Kyiv.

Belgium Europe Ukraine
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed a change in Germany’s approach towards Kyiv’s bid for EU membership (Virginia Mayo/AP)

Ukraine has long faced strong opposition in its attempts to join the 27-member bloc from Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has repeatedly spoken of his desire to maintain close ties with Russia.

Mr Scholz said that at an EU summit last week he had proposed Mr Orban leave the room to enable the summit to launch accession talks with Ukraine, something the Hungarian leader agreed to do.

Mr Kuleba told Germany’s Bild newspaper: “What German Chancellor Olaf Scholz did at the summit to remove the threatened Hungarian veto will go down in history as an act of German leadership in the interests of Europe. The Chancellor has this week won a lot of sincere and well-deserved admiration in the hearts of Ukrainians.”

He also voiced hope that Mr Scholz’s actions would mark a “broader and irreversible shift” in Berlin’s approach towards EU negotiations with Kyiv.

“When I campaigned in Berlin last May to grant Ukraine EU candidate status, my appeals to Germany to take the lead in this process mostly fell on deaf ears,” he said.

“‘Germany doesn’t want to lead,’ experts and politicians in Berlin told me. I am glad that German political decisions have changed since then.”