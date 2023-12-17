Arsenal return to winning ways as Brighton suffer a rare shut-out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Arsenal return to winning ways as Brighton suffer a rare shut-out

By Press Association
Arsenal’s Kai Havertz (second right) celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday December 17, 2023.
Arsenal’s Kai Havertz (second right) celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday December 17, 2023.

Arsenal put in a dominant display to return to winning ways as they saw off Brighton at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners were well-beaten by Roberto De Zerbi’s men in the corresponding fixture last season, all-but ending their Premier League title charge in the process.

This 2-0 victory in an entertaining contest – coming after defeat at Aston Villa eight days ago – would have helped banish some of the ghosts of that defeat while keeping Mikel Arteta’s side very much in the mix at the top of the table.

Gabriel Jesus’ all-round game was exceptional throughout but it was his back-post header from close-range that broke the deadlock, before a cool Kai Havertz finish wrapped up the three points for Arsenal – who also become the first team to prevent Brighton scoring in a league game this season.

The Seagulls’ Europa League exerts arguably caught up with them as they were largely toothless throughout, managing just one shot on target.

Bukayo Saka, up against the experienced James Milner in a mismatch for pace down Arsenal’s right, had a couple of early efforts blocked, while Martin Odegaard curled a shot just wide of the post.

Gabriel Martinelli fired over when he should have done better as Arsenal dominated the chances in a very watchable first half, although Arteta will not want to see replays of his booking from referee Tim Robinson – his fourth of the season having only returned to the touchline after being banned at Aston Villa.

David Raya had enjoyed a quiet first half in the Arsenal goal but would have had his heart in his mouth as he failed to catch a routine Simon Adingra cross before claiming at the second attempt.

Saka missed the target with a great chance on the stroke of half-time while Odegaard should have opened the scoring soon after the restart.

Bart Verbruggen gifted possession to Declan Rice, who in turned played in Saka to roll in the Arsenal skipper, who opted to take a touch in front of goal, allowing Jan Paul van Hecke to make a crucial block.

It counted for little, however, as Arsenal hit the front from the resulting corner, van Hecke inadvertently flicking the ball on into the path of Jesus, who had the simple task of nodding into an empty net.

Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Gabriel Jesus broke the deadlock (Nick Potts/PA)

Saka then hit the side-netting before Brighton captain Lewis Dunk brilliantly cleared Ben White’s flicked header from under his own crossbar.

Odegaard was once again kept out by Verbruggen before Havertz headed a very presentable chance over the bar.

Brighton’s best chance of the afternoon fell to Pascal Gross with eight minutes to go and but he could only turn Kaoru Mitoma’s low centre wide.

Soon after and the points were secured by Havertz, the Germany international finishing with aplomb after being slipped in by substitute Eddie Nketiah as Arsenal eased through the remaining minutes to secure victory.