Serbia’s populists claim sweeping victory in country’s parliamentary election

Serbia’s ruling populists have claimed a sweeping victory in the country’s parliamentary election, which have been marred by reports of major irregularities both during a tense campaign and on voting day.

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said that with half of the ballots counted, the Serbian Progressive Party’s projections show that President Aleksandar Vucic won 47% of the vote and expects to hold around 130 seats in the 250-member assembly.

The main opposition Serbia Against Violence group won around 23%, Ms Brnabic said.

The main contest in the parliamentary and local elections on Sunday was between Mr Vucic’s governing Serbian Progressive Party, or SNS, and a centrist coalition that is trying to undermine the populists who have ruled the troubled Balkan state since 2012.