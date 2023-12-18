Study backs up evidence that severe obesity is increasing in young US children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Study backs up evidence that severe obesity is increasing in young US children

By Press Association
A new study adds to evidence that severe obesity is becoming more common in young US children (File image/Alamy/PA)
A new study adds to evidence that severe obesity is becoming more common in young US children.

There was some hope that children in a government food programme might be bucking a trend in obesity rates — earlier research found rates were dropping a little about a decade ago for those youngsters.

But an update released on Monday in the journal Pediatrics shows the rate bounced back up a bit by 2020.

The increase echoes other national data, which suggests around 2.5% of all preschool-aged children were severely obese during the same period.

“We were doing well and now we see this upward trend,” said one of the study’s authors, Heidi Blanck of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We are dismayed at seeing these findings.”

The study looked at children aged two to four enrolled in the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) programme, which provides healthy foods and other services to preschool-aged children in low-income families.

The children were weighed and measured.

The researchers found that 2.1% of children in the programme were severely obese in 2010.

Six years later, the rate had dipped to 1.8%.

But by 2020, it was 2%.

That translates to about 33,000 of more than 1.6 million kids in the WIC programme.

Significant increases were seen in 20 states with the highest rate in California at 2.8%.

There also were notable rises in some racial and ethnic groups.

The highest rate, about 2.8%, was in Hispanic children.

Experts say severe obesity at a very early age is nearly irreversible and is strongly associated with chronic health problems and an early death.

It is not clear why the increase occurred, Ms Blanck said.

When WIC obesity rates dropped, some experts attributed it to 2009 policy changes that eliminated juice from infant food packages, provided less saturated fat and tried to make it easier to buy fruits and vegetables.

The package has not changed.

But “the daily hardships that families living in poverty are facing may be harder today than they were 10 years ago, and the slight increases in the WIC package just weren’t enough”, said Dr Sarah Armstrong, a Duke University childhood obesity researcher.

The researchers faced challenges.

The number of children in WIC declined in the past decade.

And the study period included 2020, the year the Covid pandemic hit, when fewer parents brought their children in to see doctors.

That reduced the amount of complete information available.

Despite its limitations, it was a “very well done study”, said Deanna Hoelscher, a childhood obesity researcher at the UTHealth Houston School of Public Health.

“It gives you a hint of what’s going on.”

What has happened since 2020 is not yet known.

Some small studies have suggested a marked increase in childhood obesity — especially during the pandemic, when pupils were kept home from schools, eating and bedtime routines were disrupted and physical activity decreased.

“We are thinking it’s going to get worse,” Ms Hoelscher said.