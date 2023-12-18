Tractors driven to protest at Brandenburg Gate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tractors driven to protest at Brandenburg Gate

By Press Association
Farmers with tractors take part in a protest rally organized by the German Farmers’ Association in Berlin on Monday (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP)
German farmers have gathered in Berlin to protest against planned cuts to tax breaks for diesel used in agriculture – part of a deal reached by the government to plug a hole in the country’s budget.

Leaders of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party coalition last week agreed on measures to fill a 17 billion-euro (£14.6 billion) hole in next year’s budget, saying they would achieve that by reducing climate-damaging subsidies and slightly reducing some ministries’ spending, among other measures.

That was necessary after Germany’s highest court annulled an earlier decision to repurpose 60 billion euros (£51.6 billion) originally meant to cushion the fallout from the Covid pandemic for measures to help combat climate change and modernise the country.

The manoeuvre fell foul of Germany’s strict self-imposed limits on running up debt.

As more details of the deal have emerged, so has discontent, notably over a plan to cut tax breaks for agricultural diesel and scrap an exemption from car tax for farming vehicles.

Even agriculture minister Cem Ozdemir has protested. He told ARD television farmers have “no alternative” to diesel.

“I’m not shutting myself off from us having to save, but it must be done in a way that we take people along with us — and farmers are the ones who supply us with food,” Mr Ozdemir said.

“These cuts … overburden the sector.”

Farmers in tractors streamed into the capital on Monday for a protest at the Brandenburg Gate.

Vice chancellor Robert Habeck, a member of Mr Ozdemir’s Green party, warned against picking apart last week’s budget deal and said anyone wanting to reverse planned cuts must come up with a way to finance doing so which is acceptable to all.

“As politicians, we are obliged to enable an overall solution,” Mr Habeck told German news agency dpa.

“What politicians can’t do is shirk responsibility and only say where savings shouldn’t be made.”

Mr Habeck’s economy ministry faces criticism from within the governing coalition over another aspect of the budget deal — an abrupt end to subsidies for buying new electric cars, which originally were due to stay in place until as late as the end of next year.

The ministry announced on Saturday that no new applications would be accepted after Sunday night.