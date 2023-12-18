US defence secretary in Israel ‘to press for a more targeted approach in Gaza’

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to press Israel to wind down major combat operations in Gaza during a visit.

It would be the latest test of whether the US can leverage its unwavering support for the offensive to blunt its devastating impact on Palestinian civilians.

France, the UK and Germany — some of Israel’s closest allies — joined global calls for a ceasefire over the weekend and Israeli protesters have demanded the government relaunches talks with Hamas on releasing more hostages after three were mistakenly killed by Israeli troops while waving a white flag.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted Israel will keep fighting until it removes Hamas from power, crushes its still-formidable military capabilities and returns the dozens of hostages still held by the group after its October 7 attack, which ignited the war.

Palestinian paramedics inspect damage in patient rooms caused by Israeli strikes on the maternity ward at Nasser Hospital in the town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Sunday (Mohammed Dahman/AP)

The US has vetoed calls for a ceasefire at the UN and rushed munitions to its close ally while pressing it to take greater steps to avoid harming civilians.

More than 100 people were killed in strikes on residential buildings in northern Gaza on Sunday, a Health Ministry official in the Hamas-run territory said.

The 10-week-old war has killed more than 18,700 Palestinians and transformed much of the north into a moonscape.

Some 1.9 million Palestinians — nearly 85% of Gaza’s population — have fled their homes, with most packing into UN-run shelters and tent camps in the southern part of the besieged territory.

Mr Austin and Joint Chiefs chairman General CQ Brown, who arrived in Tel Aviv on Monday, are expected to press Israeli leaders to transition to a new phase of the war after weeks of heavy bombardment and a ground offensive.

American officials have called for targeted operations aimed at killing Hamas leaders, destroying tunnels and rescuing hostages.

Those calls came after US President Joe Biden said Israel is losing international support because of its “indiscriminate bombing”.

But Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant said last week that his country would continue major combat operations against Hamas for several more months.

So far, under US pressure, Israel provided more precise evacuation instructions as troops moved into the southern city of Khan Younis earlier this month, though Palestinians say nowhere in Gaza is safe as Israel continues to carry out strikes in all parts of the territory.

A child waves the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group flag as she stands on an American flag during a protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza, at Bourj al-Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp, in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sunday (Bilal Hussein/AP)

Israel has reopened its main cargo crossing with Gaza to allow more aid in — also after a request from the US.

But the amount is still less than half of pre-war imports, even as needs have soared and fighting hinders delivery in many areas.

New York-based Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of deliberately starving Gaza’s population – which would be a war crime – pointing to statements by senior Israeli officials expressing the intent to deprive civilians of food, water and fuel or linking the entry of aid to the release of hostages.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The war began with an unprecedented surprise attack by Hamas that overwhelmed Israel’s border defences. Thousands of militants rampaged across southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 240 men, women and children.

Hamas and other militants are still holding an estimated 129 captives after most of the rest were freed in return for Israel’s release of 240 Palestinian prisoners during a truce last month.

Hamas has said no more hostages will be released until the war ends.

More than 18,700 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory, which has said most are women and children, and that thousands more are buried under the rubble.

The ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths.

Palestinians evacuate a wounded boy following Israeli strikes on the maternity ward at Nasser Hospital in the town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Sunday (Mohammed Dahman/AP)

Israel’s military says 127 of its soldiers have been killed in the Gaza offensive.

It says it has killed thousands of militants, without providing evidence.

Israel blames civilian deaths on Hamas, saying it uses them as human shields when it operates in dense, residential areas.

But the military rarely comments on individual strikes.

At least 110 people were killed in Israel’s bombardment of residential buildings in the urban Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza on Sunday, Munir al-Boursh, a senior Health Ministry official, told Al-Jazeera television.

The area has seen heavy fighting in recent days.

“No one can retrieve the martyrs or take the wounded to hospitals,” said Amal Radwan, who is staying at a UN shelter in Jabaliya.

Israeli soldiers are seen during a ground operation in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday (Ariel Schalit/AP)

The military, meanwhile, released pictures of what it said was around £1 million in Israeli currency found in the home of a senior Hamas operative in the camp.

Heavy fighting around Gaza’s hospitals has forced most of them to shut down.

Israel accuses militants of sheltering in health facilities and has provided evidence in some cases.

Health officials deny the allegations.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it was “appalled” by an Israeli raid on northern Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital over the last several days.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said late on Sunday that at least eight patients had died, including a nine-year-old, and that several had fled on foot because ambulances could not reach the facility.

The military said troops operating in and around the hospital had detained dozens of suspected militants, some of whom had taken part in the October 7 attack, and had seized “numerous” weapons.

It said the hospital had been used as a command centre by Hamas, without providing evidence.

Families and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza hold their photographs and shout slogans at a rally calling for their return, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday (Leo Correa/AP)

The war has repeatedly spilled over into other areas of the region.

Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah have traded fire along the border nearly every day since the war began, and other Iran-backed militant groups have attacked US targets in Syria and Iraq.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have targeted ships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones.

A US official said multiple projectiles were fired at the Swan Atlantic, a Cayman Islands-flagged tanker, in the Red Sea off Yemen on Monday.

The official said the USS Carney, an American warship, responded, without providing further details. The official was not authorized to speak publicly about the attack and so spoke on condition of anonymity.

More than 300 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli-occupied West Bank since the start of the war, including four overnight during an Israeli military raid in the built-up Faraa refugee camp, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A United Nations worker wounded in Israeli airstrikes on a UN-run school arrives at the Nasser hospital in the town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Sunday (Mohammed Dahman/AP)

This has been the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since 2005.

Most have been killed during military raids, which often ignite gunfights, or during violent demonstrations.