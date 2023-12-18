Near-final results confirm populist victory in Serbia as opposition claims fraud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Near-final results confirm populist victory in Serbia as opposition claims fraud

By Press Association
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic celebrates in his party headquarters on Sunday (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
An early official vote count of Serbia’s weekend election has confirmed victory for the ruling populist party in a parliamentary vote in the Balkan country, but political tensions rose over reported irregularities in the capital, Belgrade.

An opposition group said it was robbed of victory in the local election in Belgrade, would not recognise the results and would demand a rerun of the ballot.

Sunday’s parliamentary and local election in the Balkan country pitted populist President Aleksandar Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) against the Serbia Against Violence opposition alliance.

Mr Vucic’s SNS won some 47% of the ballots in the parliamentary vote, followed by Serbia Against Violence with 23%, according to a near-complete preliminary tally by the state election commission.

Several other smaller parties also competed in the election, which was held only 18 months after the previous presidential and parliamentary vote.

If confirmed in the final vote count, the result means that the SNS will have an absolute majority in the 250-member parliament and form the next government on its own.

Officials results for the city hall in Belgrade are yet to be announced but projections by polling agencies Ipsos and Cesid said SNS won 38% of the ballots in Belgrade while Serbia Against Violence garnered 35%.

However, Serbia Against Violence claimed fraud, citing numerous reports of irregularities both during the campaign and on voting day.

Irregularities were also reported by election monitors and independent media.

One claimed ethnic Serbs from neighbouring Bosnia were bused in en masse to vote in Belgrade.

Serbia Against Violence charged that 40,000 identity documents were issued for people who do not live in the capital city.

Another report said a monitoring team was assaulted and their car was attacked with baseball bats in a town in northern Serbia.

A man gestures after voting in Belgrade on Sunday
A man gestures after voting in Belgrade on Sunday (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Allegations have also emerged of voters being paid or pressured to vote for the ruling party.

“Problems that marked the election day on December 17 were particularly serious in Belgrade, primarily caused by the intent to influence citizens’ electoral will,” said the independent Centre for Research, Transparency and Accountability group which monitors elections in Serbia.

Mr Vucic and his party have denied the allegations.

The opposition said it would lodge official complaints and called a street protest later on Monday.

“Hyperproduction of voters who do not live in Serbia, let alone in Belgrade, is a flagrant abuse of law,” opposition politician Marinika Tepic said early on Monday.

“We will use all legal means at our disposal to democratically defend the voting will of people.”

The election did not include the presidency but governing authorities backed by the dominant pro-government media ran the campaign as a referendum on Mr Vucic.

Serbia Against Violence, a pro-European Union bloc, includes parties that were behind months of street protests this year triggered by two back-to-back mass shootings in May.

Serbia, a Balkan country that has maintained warm relations with Russia and President Vladimir Putin, has been a candidate for European Union membership since 2014, but has faced allegations of steadily eroding democratic freedoms over the past years.