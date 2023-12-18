German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tests positive for Covid

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he has tested positive for Covid.

A visit by Slovakia’s new prime minister has been cancelled as a result, the government said.

Mr Scholz wrote on social media platform X that “with few symptoms, I am counting on a mild case”.

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday (Omar Havana/AP)

Spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said Mr Scholz was in his office and communicating by phone and video call but would not perform any public duties on Monday and Tuesday.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was scheduled to meet Mr Scholz in Berlin on Tuesday and the visit had to be cancelled, Mr Hebestreit said.

It is not yet clear if Mr Scholz will be able to lead a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday in person, he added.

Mr Scholz, 65, got a Covid booster jab this year, Mr Hebestreit said.