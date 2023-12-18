Ukraine’s military chief says office was bugged and other devices detected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Ukraine’s military chief says office was bugged and other devices detected

By Press Association
Army Commander Valeriy Zaluzhnyi commented to local media about Sunday’s revelation by Ukraine’s Security Service that during a routine sweep a bug was found in a room he uses (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Ukraine’s military chief says a covert listening device has been found in one of the offices where he works – and has hinted bugs have also been detected elsewhere.

Army Commander Valeriy Zaluzhnyi commented to local media about Sunday’s revelation by Ukraine’s Security Service that during a routine sweep a bug was found in a room he used.

The device was not working, the agency said.

Suspicion immediately fell on Russia amid the almost 22-month war between the two countries that is set to grind on into another year.

“I have several offices where I work. This happened in one of them,” Mr Zaluzhnyi said.

“We checked (the room) and found (the device).”

He added that listening devices were not only found in the office where he worked, but he did not provide further details and left it unclear whether more than one device was found in the Ukraine General Staff premises.

The murky developments left lots of questions unanswered.

Officials did not comment further.

The intelligence services of both Russia and Ukraine have been active during the war.

Ukraine’s military intelligence chief has survived 10 assassination attempts carried out by the Russian state security service, or FSB, according to Ukrainian authorities.

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 72nd mechanized brigade lights a candle during the sacred liturgy before the upcoming Christmas at the frontline near Vuhledar, Ukraine, on Friday (Valentyn Kuzan/AP)

Last month, his wife underwent hospital treatment after being diagnosed with heavy metals poisoning.

Ukraine’s spy agency, meanwhile, has reportedly been active in sabotage operations far behind the frontline.

Artillery bombardments continue to claim civilians lives as the frontline fighting becomes bogged down by wintry mud and snow.

Two Ukrainian civilians were killed and at least two were injured over the previous 24 hours, the president’s office reported on Monday.

In the north, the Russian army shelled the village of Krasnopillia in the Sumy region, killing a civilian in his home and damaging residential buildings, it said.

In the south, an 81-year-old man died on the street during an attack on Kherson city centre.