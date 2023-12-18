Israeli airstrike hits Gaza’s largest hospital – witnesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Israeli airstrike hits Gaza’s largest hospital – witnesses

By Press Association
Israeli soldiers stand outside Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on November 22 (Victor R Caivano/AP)
Israeli soldiers stand outside Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on November 22 (Victor R Caivano/AP)

An Israeli airstrike has hit Gaza’s largest hospital, killing and wounding several people, witnesses have said.

Al Jazeera television aired footage appearing to show the aftermath of the strike on Shifa Hospital, in Gaza City, with several people sprawled lifeless on the ground inside the medical compound, which includes several buildings.

Two people sheltering at the hospital confirmed the strike to the Associated Press.

Assad Abu Radwan, who saw the strike, counted five dead and said he helped two wounded people take cover inside.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Israeli soldiers show the media an underground tunnel found under Shifa Hospital, on November 22
Israeli soldiers show the media an underground tunnel found under Shifa Hospital, on November 22 (Victor R Caivano/AP)

Shifa was the scene of a prolonged standoff earlier in the war when Israel accused Hamas of concealing a major command centre inside and under the medical compound, allegations denied by hospital staff and the militant group.

After raiding Shifa last month, Israel revealed what it said was a militant hideout in a tunnel under the hospital and other evidence that it said proved Hamas had used the facility.

Fighting outside Shifa had left hundreds of patients and tens of thousands of displaced people stranded for days with little food, water or medical supplies.

Most evacuated the hospital, which had all but stopped functioning, as Israeli forces closed in.

But in the weeks since the raid the hospital has become a shelter once again.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), which is working to restore services at Shifa and was able to visit on Friday, described its emergency department as a “bloodbath”.

It said there were hundreds of wounded patients, some being sutured on the floor with little or no pain relief.

The WHO said tens of thousands of people are sheltering in the medical compound despite severe shortages of food and water.