Actor Gerard Depardieu’s figure removed from Paris wax museum after allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Actor Gerard Depardieu’s figure removed from Paris wax museum after allegations

By Press Association
Actor Gerard Depardieu (Thibault Camus/AP)
Actor Gerard Depardieu (Thibault Camus/AP)

The wax figure of actor Gerard Depardieu has been removed from Paris’ most famous wax museum, after negative reactions from visitors over allegations about his conduct with women, the museum said on Monday.

The decision to remove the figure from the Grevin Museum followed a recent report about him on French television that has dented his reputation in France and around the world.

The France 2 documentary showed him repeatedly making obscene remarks and gestures during a 2018 trip to North Korea.

Depardieu has also been under investigation for rape since 2020. He denies all charges.

France Depardieu
Gerard Depardieu has starred in hundreds of movies (Thibault Camus/AP)

Depardieu, 74, has starred in hundreds of movies over more than half a century, including French classics like The Last Metro, Jean De Florette and Cyrano de Bergerac, and English-language movies including Green Card and Life Of Pi.

It coincides with France’s culture minister announcing a disciplinary procedure concerning Depardieu’s prestigious Order of the Legion of Honour, which could lead to its withdrawal.

Depardieu, through his lawyers, said he was relinquishing the honour. The actor has already been stripped of honours in Canada and Belgium.

Depardieu’s family has condemned what they say is a conspiracy against him, expressing their disapproval of the “collective rage” aimed at him in a statement published in French media.