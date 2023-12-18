El-Sissi wins Egypt’s presidential election to secure third term in office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
El-Sissi wins Egypt’s presidential election to secure third term in office

By Press Association
Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has secured a third term (Amr Nabil/AP)
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, who has ruled with an unquestioned grip for the past nine years, won re-election to a third, six-year term in office, election authorities said on Monday.

He ran against three virtually unknown opponents.

Mr El-Sissi recorded a landslide victory, securing 89.6% of the vote, the National Election Authority said. Turnout was 66.8% of more than 67 million registered voters.

“The voting percentage is the highest in the history of Egypt,” said Hazem Badawy, the election commission chief, who announced the official results in a televised news conference.

The vote was overshadowed by the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza on Egypt’s eastern border, which has threatened to expand into wider regional turmoil.

Egypt Elections
Egyptian voters crowded to cast their votes in Cairo (Amr Nabil/AP)

Egyptians voted “to express their rejection to this inhumane war”, Mr el-Sissi said during a televised speech that followed the results announcement.

Since the outbreak of the war, Cairo has accused Israel of trying to push Palestinians from Gaza into Egypt and quash Palestinian demands for statehood.

The country is also in the midst of an economic crisis, with monthly inflation surging above 30%.

Over the past 22 months, the Egyptian pound has lost 50% of its value against the dollar, with one third of the country’s 105 million people already living in poverty, according to official figures.

A key western ally in the region, Mr el-Sissi has faced international criticism over Egypt’s human rights record and harsh crackdown on dissent.

A career army officer and defence minister at the time, he led the 2013 military overthrow of an elected but divisive Islamist president, Mohammed Morsi, amid widespread street protests against his one-year rule.

Mr el-Sissi recorded a landslide victory (Amr Nabil/AP)

Mr El-Sissi was first elected president in mid-2014, then re-elected in 2018.

A year later, constitutional amendments passed in a general referendum added two years to his second term, and allowed him to run for a third, six-year term.

His victory in this latest election was widely deemed a foregone conclusion – his three opponents were marginal political figures who were rarely seen during the election campaign.

Hazem Omar, head of the Republican People’s Party, came second with 4.5% of the vote, followed by Farid Zahran, head of the opposition Social Democratic Party with 4%. Abdel-Sanad Yamama, chairman of the Wafd Party, received less than 2% of the vote.

An ambitious young presidential hopeful, Ahmed Altantawy, dropped out of the race after he failed to secure the required signatures from residents to support his candidacy.

He was considered el-Sissi’s most credible opposition figure and said that harassment from security agencies against his campaign staff and supporters prevented him from reaching the voter threshold for candidacy.

Ahead of the election Mr el-Sissi vowed to address Egypt’s ailing economy, without offering specifics.

Experts and economists widely agree the current crisis stems from years of mismanagement and lopsided economy, where private firms are squeezed out by state-owned companies.

The Egyptian economy has also been hurt by the wider repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine, which rattled the global market.

Mr El-Sissi’s government initiated an ambitious, International Monetary Fund-backed reform program in 2016, but the austerity measures sent prices soaring, exacting a heavy toll on ordinary Egyptians.

Last December the government secured a second IMF deal on the promise of implementing economic reforms, including a floating exchange rate. The cost of basic goods has since jumped, particularly of imports.

Under Mr el-Sissi’s watch, thousands of government critics have been silenced or jailed.

They are mainly Islamists but also prominent secular activists and opposition figures, including many of those behind the 2011 uprising that toppled long-time autocrat Hosni Mubarak.