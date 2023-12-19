Max Payne and Suits actor James McCaffrey dies at 65

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Max Payne and Suits actor James McCaffrey dies at 65

By Press Association
James McCaffrey, pictured in 2016, has died (Alamy/PA)
James McCaffrey, pictured in 2016, has died (Alamy/PA)

James McCaffrey, who voiced Max Payne in the popular video game franchise and also starred in television shows including Suits, has died at 65.

His talent agent David Elliot confirmed the New York native died on Sunday surrounded by family and friends.

McCaffrey’s wife, actor Rochelle Bostrom, told The Hollywood Reporter he died at home in Larchmont, a New York suburb of Manhattan, after being diagnosed with myeloma, a form of cancer that affects white blood cells.

Fellow New York actor and Entourage star Kevin Dillon was among those who took to social media to honour McCaffrey.

“#rip James McCaffrey we were lucky to have known you,” he wrote on Sunday in an Instagram post that included a photograph of the two.

McCaffrey had a 35-year career in television and film that also included roles in the television shows Blue Bloods and Rescue Me.

On the FX drama Rescue Me, he portrayed a New York City firefighter killed on September 11 who appears to Denis Leary’s main character, who is also a firefighter, over the series’ seven-season run, which ended in 2011.

McCaffrey also famously voiced Max Payne, the former NYPD officer who becomes a vigilante after his family is killed, in the video game series of the same name during the early 2000s.

“Trained at the Actor’s Studio, he never lost his love for creating characters; however, his good looks often pushed him toward leading man roles,” Elliot wrote in a message.

Besides his wife, McCaffrey is survived by his daughter, Tiernan McCaffrey, and other family members.