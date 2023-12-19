Hipgnosis delays financial results over concerns songs are being under-valued

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Hipgnosis delays financial results over concerns songs are being under-valued

By Press Association
Music fund Hipgnosis has announced a last-minute delay to the publication of its half-year results (Doug Peters/PA)
Music fund Hipgnosis has announced a last-minute delay to the publication of its half-year results (Doug Peters/PA)

Hipgnosis has announced a last-minute delay to the publication of its half-year results, as troubles mount for the music fund set up by Nile Rodgers and Merck Mercuriadis, former manager of Sir Elton John and Beyonce.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund, which owns the rights to tracks by world-famous artists from Justin Bieber to Shakira and Blondie, was due to reveal its financial results on Tuesday.

But the firm said it was postponing the release over concerns that its music catalogues are not being valued highly enough amid a potential sale.

Hipgnosis said the company valuation received from an independent valuer is “materially higher than the valuation implied by proposed and recent transactions in the sector”, in particular the proposed sale of its assets to Hipgnosis Songs Capital.

The London-listed firm had agreed in September to sell 29 music catalogues to the sister fund, backed by investment giant Blackstone.

The deal valued the assets at about 418 million US dollars (£360 million), a discount of nearly a quarter on the valuation given in March this year.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Nile Rodgers (left) and Merck Mercuriadis (right( launched Hipgnosis Songs Fund on the London Stock Exchange in 2018 (Ian West/PA)

But the company said it did not receive any better offers from possible bidders, telling shareholders that a number of interested parties “could not justify paying a higher price than the offer” already on the table.

Tuesday’s statement also referred to the sale last week of 20,000 “non-core” songs for about 23 million US dollars (£20 million), a 14% discount on a September valuation.

Hipgnosis said it had sought advice from its investment adviser, Hipgnosis Songs Management, which gave the board “concerns as to the valuation of the company’s assets in its interim results”.

The half-year results are now expected to be published by the last day of the year.

The fund launched a strategic review in October which could lead to the replacement of founder and chief executive Mercuriadis.

He previously managed Rodgers, with whom he launched the music fund, and other artists including Beyonce and Guns N’ Roses.

He is described by Hipgnosis as a “vigorous campaigner for songwriters to receive a fair share of music revenues”.