Putin hails Russia’s military performance in Ukraine and vows to achieve goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Putin hails Russia’s military performance in Ukraine and vows to achieve goals

By Press Association
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed his military has seized the initiative on the battlefield in Ukraine after repelling Kyiv’s counteroffensive and is well positioned to achieve Moscow’s goals (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed his military has seized the initiative on the battlefield in Ukraine after repelling Kyiv’s counteroffensive and is well positioned to achieve Moscow’s goals (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed his military has seized the initiative on the battlefield in Ukraine after repelling Kyiv’s counteroffensive and is well positioned to achieve Moscow’s goals.

His speech at a meeting with top military brass on Tuesday came a day after he presented documents to Russia’s Central Election Commission to seek reelection in the March presidential vote that he is all but certain to win.

“Our troops are holding the initiative,” he said.

“We are effectively doing what we think is needed, doing what we want. Where our commanders consider it necessary to stick to active defences they are doing so, and we are improving our positions where it’s needed.”

The Russian leader hailed the troops for repelling Ukrainian attacks during the summer counteroffensive.

“The enemy has suffered heavy casualties and to a large extent wasted its reserves while trying to show at least some results of its so-called counteroffensive to its masters,” Mr Putin said, adding that ”the myth about invulnerability of western weapons also has collapsed”.

“All attempts by the West to deliver us a military defeat, a strategic defeat, were shattered by the courage and fortitude of our soldiers, the growing might of our armed forces and the potential of our military industries,” Mr Putin said.

During the counteroffensive, which began in early June, Ukrainian forces have failed to make any significant gains as they faced multiple Russian defensive lines, including sprawling minefields.

Speaking at the same meeting, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said the Russian minefields spread for more than 4,300 miles.

Mr Shoigu said 650,000 Russian soldiers have received combat experience in Ukraine, turning the Russian army into “the best prepared and capable army in the world, armed with advanced weapons that have been tested in combat”.

“Despite the sanctions, we produce more high-tech weapons than Nato countries,” Mr Shoigu claimed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, middle, looks at a map during a visit to the frontline city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on November 30
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, middle, looks at a map during a visit to the frontline city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on November 30 (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

He said the Russian arms industries have increased the output of tanks by 5.6 times, the number of drones built by 16.8 times and bolstered the production of artillery munitions by 17.5 times since the start of what the Kremlin calls “the special military operation” in Ukraine.

Mr Shoigu said the military has received more than 1,500 new and modernised tanks, more than 2,500 armoured infantry vehicles and 237 new planes and helicopters.

While hailing the military’s performance, Mr Putin noted the need to improve military communications, streamline the use of intelligence and counter-artillery means and increase supplies of precision munitions and drones.

He added that Russia also needs to expand the capability of its satellite assets.

Mr Putin particularly emphasised the importance of bolstering the country’s nuclear forces, saying their role has increased amid “the changing character of military threats and the emergence of new military-political risks”.

Mr Putin reaffirmed his long-held argument that he sent Russian troops into Ukraine to counter security threats to Russia posed by western plans to incorporate the country into Nato.

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 72nd mechanised brigade lights a candle during the sacred liturgy before the upcoming Christmas at the frontline near Vuhledar, Ukraine
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 72nd mechanised brigade lights a candle during the sacred liturgy before the upcoming Christmas at the frontline near Vuhledar, Ukraine (Valentyn Kuzan/AP)

Ukraine and its western allies have denounced the move by Moscow as an unprovoked act of aggression.

Mr Shoigu claimed military personnel from Nato countries operate Ukraine’s air defence systems, multiple rocket launchers and tactical missile systems and also help plan military operations and train troops.

He did not provide specifics to support his claim.

“The West isn’t abandoning its strategy of containment of Russia and its aggressive goals in Ukraine,” Mr Putin said.

“Well, we also aren’t going to abandon the goals of the special military operation.”