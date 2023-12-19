New York to set up commission to consider slavery reparations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New York to set up commission to consider slavery reparations

By Press Association
New York Governor Kathy Hochul addresses the media during a press conference in New York (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
New York state will create a commission tasked with considering reparations to address the persistent, harmful effects of slavery in the state, under a Bill signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul on Tuesday.

“In New York, we like to think we’re on the right side of this. Slavery was a product of the South, the Confederacy,” said Ms Hochul at the Bill-signing ceremony in New York City.

“What is hard to embrace is the fact that our state also flourished from that slavery. It’s not a beautiful story, but indeed it is the truth.”

Under the law, which was passed by state politicians in June, a study commission will examine the extent to which the federal and state government supported the institution of slavery.

It will also look at how New York engaged in the transfer of enslaved Africans.

New York fully abolished slavery by 1827, and much of New York City profited heavily off the slave industry.

The commission would be required to deliver a report a year after its first meeting. Its recommendations could potentially include monetary compensation but would be non-binding.

The new law is likely to draw some controversy, especially with the possibility of cash reparations. But the governor and other state politicians emphasised at the ceremony that the legislation would help open up conversations about what reparations could look like.

“This is not just about who we’re going to write a cheque to, and what the amount is,” said state assembly speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat. “It begins the conversation with one recognising the issues that affected black people and descendants of slaves in this state.”

California became the first state to form a reparations taskforce in 2020. That group estimated the state was responsible for more than 500 billion dollars (£392 billion) because of decades of over-policing, and moves that kept black families from receiving loans and living in certain neighborhoods.

Other states including Massachusetts and New Jersey have considered studying reparations, but none has yet passed legislation. A Chicago suburb in Evanston, Illinois, became the first city to make reparations available to black residents through a 10 million-dollar (£7.8 million) housing project in 2021.

The US Congress apologised to African-Americans for slavery in 2009, but a federal proposal to create a commission studying reparations has long stalled.