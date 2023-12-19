Turkey links Sweden’s Nato bid to US approving F-16 jet sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Turkey links Sweden’s Nato bid to US approving F-16 jet sales

By Press Association
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Denes Erdos/AP)
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Denes Erdos/AP)

Ratification of Sweden’s Nato membership by Turkey’s parliament hinges on the US Congress’s approval of Turkey’s request to purchase F-16 fighter jets, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, calling on the two legislatures to act “simultaneously”.

In comments reported on Tuesday, Mr Erdogan also said Canada and other Nato allies must lift arms embargoes imposed on Turkey.

“Positive developments from the United States regarding the F-16 issue and Canada keeping its promises will accelerate our parliament’s positive view on (Sweden’s) membership,” Mr Erdogan said. “All of these are linked.”

He made the comments late on Monday while returning from a visit to Hungary. Hungary and Turkey are the only two Nato members not to have formally approved Sweden’s bid to join the trans-Atlantic military alliance.

Hungary Turkey
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban shake hands after a joint statement at the Carmelite Monastery in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday (Denes Erdos/AP)

Mr Erdogan’s comments were reported by the state-run Anadolu Agency.

He told reporters that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan raised the issue of a simultaneous approval by Turkey’s parliament and Congress during discussions this week with US secretary of state Antony Blinken.

“If we operate this simultaneously, we will have the opportunity to pass this through the parliament much more easily,” Mr Erdogan quoted Mr Fidan as telling Mr Blinken.

Mr Erdogan submitted a protocol on Sweden’s admission to parliament in October, but the ratification process stalled.

The Turkish leader has since linked the matter to Congress approving Turkey’s request to purchase 40 F-16 fighter jets and kits to modernise its existing fleet.

Turkey has delayed ratification of Sweden’s membership for more than a year. Ankara accuses the country of not taking Turkey’s security concerns seriously enough, including its fight against Kurdish militants and other groups that Ankara considers to be security threats.

The delays have frustrated other Nato allies, who were swift to accept Sweden and Finland into the alliance after the neighbouring countries dropped their longstanding military neutrality following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Hungary has said the country would not be the last to approve accession, though the ruling Fidesz party, which holds a constitutional majority in Hungary’s parliament, has refused to hold a vote on the matter.