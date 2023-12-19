German court convicts man inspired by Islamic State group of two knife attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
German court convicts man inspired by Islamic State group of two knife attacks

By Press Association
Armed police officers at the scene of a stabbing attack in a health club in Duisburg, Germany (Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP)

A Syrian man described as “radicalised” has been convicted of murder, attempted murder and bodily harm over two knife attacks in Germany this year, including an assault on visitors to a gym.

The defendant, 27, identified only as Maan D in line with German privacy rules, was sentenced to life in prison.

The Duesseldorf state court determined that he bears particularly severe guilt, meaning that he will not be eligible for release after 15 years as is usually the case in Germany.

He was convicted of stabbing a 35-year-old man to death with a kitchen knife in the western city of Duisburg in April, and attacking four people at a gym in the city with the same knife nine days later. The victims in that stabbing survived, though some sustained life-threatening injuries.

The court found that the man, who was arrested a few days after the gym attack and has been in custody since then, “is still determined to kill people who are ‘infidels’ from his point of view” and that he is a danger to the public.

The defendant arrived in Germany as a refugee in 2015 and, starting in 2020, became radicalised online by the ideology of the Islamic State group, the court said.

It added that, “without a direct link to IS or other terror organisations” he was determined to kill arbitrarily chosen male residents of Germany.

The man showed no reaction as the verdict was announced on Tuesday, German news agency dpa reported.

“The defendant has set out his terrorist attitude with an openness that the court is unused to,” presiding judge Jan van Lessen said. “He thinks he has seen the true religion in the militant ideology of jihadism.”