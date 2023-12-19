Five dead as storms sweep northeastern US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five dead as storms sweep northeastern US

By Press Association
A flooded parking lot at the Hathaway Creative Centre alongside the Kennebec River, Maine (Robert F Bukaty/AP)
A major storm brought torrential rains and damaging winds to the northeastern US, killing five people.

In Hallowell, Maine, just south of the state capital of Augusta, the Kennebec River was over flood stage and still rising.

Utility companies worked to restore power to hundreds of thousands of customers following the powerful storm that brought windspeeds more than 60mph to some areas.

“It was pretty loud, the wind was pretty strong, branches are breaking, things are flapping outside,” said resident Drew Landry from Hallowell. “All the basements are pretty much flooded.”

APTOPIX Severe Weather Northeast
Residents in Hallowell, Maine as waters continued to rise in the Kennebec River (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

Many communities saw well over 7.6cm (three inches) of rain during the storm. ON Tuesday Maine State Police were looking for two people whose car was swept by floodwaters.

Some towns in Vermont, which had suffered major flooding from a storm in July, were seeing more flood damage. Seventeen people were rescued from floodwaters in Conway, New Hampshire, four of of them by helicopter.

More than 13cm (five inches) of rain fell in parts of New Jersey and northeastern Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts reached nearly 70mph along the southern New England shoreline.

Maine governor Janet Mills closed state offices on Tuesday to allow time for power restoration and clean-up efforts from the storm, which took down many trees and closed roads.

“We are expecting a multi-day recovery effort,” she said.

The Kennebec River at Augusta was expected to reach a crest of 25 feet (7.6 metres) by Thursday evening, the weather service said. Flood stage is 12 feet (3.6 metres).

Authorities in northwestern Connecticut said they responded to numerous accidents on Tuesday morning as roads drenched from Monday’s rain froze and created slippery conditions.

During the storm, an 89-year-old Massachusetts man was killed on Monday when high winds caused a tree to fall on a trailer, authorities said. In Windham, Maine, police said part of a tree fell and killed a man who was removing debris from his roof. Another man in Fairfield, Maine, died while trying to move a storm-downed tree with a tractor, news outlets reported, citing a news release from authorities.

In Catskill, New York, a driver was killed after the vehicle went around a barricade on a flooded road and was swept into the Catskill Creek, the Times Union reported. A man was pronounced dead in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, after he was found in a submerged vehicle Monday.

On Sunday in South Carolina, one person died when their vehicle flooded on a road in a gated community in Mount Pleasant.