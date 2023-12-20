Chinese earthquake survivors endure sub-zero temperatures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chinese earthquake survivors endure sub-zero temperatures

By Press Association
People were left in shock and grief after a quake hit north-western China (AP)
People were left in shock and grief after a quake hit north-western China (AP)

Survivors of an earthquake have mourned the dead and endured sub-zero temperatures in temporary shelters as they look to rebuild their lives in the remote mountains of north-west China.

Houses caved in and crumbled in a quake that killed at least 131 people and injured more than 900 others on Monday night.

Most of the casualties were in Gansu province and the rest in the neighbouring province of Qinghai.

A man grieves for his relative
Ma Chengyun grieves for his daughter-in-law in Yangwa village near Dahejia town (AP)

Nearly 15,000 homes collapsed in Gansu and more than 87,000 people have been resettled, provincial officials said at a Wednesday news conference. Many spent the night in shelters set up in the area as temperatures plunged well below freezing.

To the north, searchers in Qinghai were looking for 16 people missing in an area where landslides inundated two villages, partially burying homes.

Excavators dug at the sea of soil and rescue workers tried to break into some buried houses from the rooftops.

The number of missing was down from 20 on Tuesday. The death toll in the province rose by four to 18, but there was no immediate confirmation if the four no longer missing had been found dead.

Gansu officials said their search and rescue effort had basically been completed by mid-afternoon on Tuesday. The province’s death toll remained at 113 and the number of injured rose to 782. Together with 198 in Qinghai, that brought the total injured close to 1,000.

China Earthquake
A funeral of a quake victim takes place in Yangwa village near Dahejia town (AP)

Villagers in Yangwa bundled up against the cold and ate instant noodle soup being served in a tent of translucent green plastic sheeting. Han Fujun said more immediate concerns were on his mind than what to do about his destroyed home.

“It’s still a problem to get enough to eat and stay warm,” he said inside the makeshift shelter.

The earthquake struck in a poor, rural area that is on the the eastern edge of the Tibetan Plateau and populated by several predominantly Muslim ethnic groups. It is about 800 miles south-west of Beijing, the Chinese capital.

The death toll was the highest from an earthquake in China in nine years. Experts blamed the high toll on several factors, including the shallow depth of the quake and lower quality construction in the poor region.

“Now our lives are what matters a lot,” Yangwa resident Ma Bajin said. “If we are not here, then there’s no such thing as survival.”