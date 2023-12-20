US releases ally of Venezuelan President in swap for jailed Americans – sources

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US releases ally of Venezuelan President in swap for jailed Americans – sources

By Press Association
Colombian businessman and Venezuelan special envoy Alex Saab was arrested in 2020 (AP)
The Biden administration has released a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a swap for jailed Americans, it is understood.

Alex Saab, who was arrested on a US warrant for money laundering in 2020, is said to have been released from custody on Wednesday.

In exchange, Mr Maduro will free some, if not all, of the at least 10 US citizens who remain imprisoned in Venezuela, sources told the Associated Press.

The White House has declined to comment.

On Friday and again on Monday, papers were filed under seal in the long-dormant criminal case out of federal court in Miami, an indication that a behind-the-scenes deal is in the works.

The US has long accused Saab of being a bag man for Mr Maduro. Saab’s release would be seen as a major concession to Mr Maduro, an authoritarian leader who is himself the target of a 15 million dollar US reward (£11.8 million) for anyone bringing him to New York to face drug trafficking charges.

The deal is also likely to anger the Venezuelan opposition, who have of late criticised the White House for standing by as the leader of the Opec nation has repeatedly outmanoeuvred the US government after the Trump administration’s pressure campaign failed to topple him.

In October, the White House eased sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry, promising to reimpose the restrictions if Mr Maduro by November 30 did not live up to his promise to pave the way for free and fair elections next year.

Nicolas Maduro
Saab is a close ally of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro (AP)

That deadline passed and so far, Mr Maduro has failed to reverse a ban blocking his chief opponent, Maria Corina Machado, from running for office.

Among the Americans behind bars in Venezuela are two former Green Berets, Luke Denman and Airan Berry, who were involved in an attempt to oust Mr Maduro in 2019.

Also detained are Eyvin Hernandez, Jerrel Kenemore and Joseph Cristella, who are accused of entering the country illegally from Colombia. More recently, Venezuela arrested Savoi Wright, a 38-year-old California businessman.

Saab, 51, was pulled off a private jet during a fuel stop in Cape Verde en route to Iran, where he was sent to negotiate oil deals on behalf of Mr Maduro’s government.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering tied to a bribery scheme that allegedly siphoned off 350 million dollars (£275 million) through state contracts to build affordable housing for Venezuela’s government.

Mr Maduro’s government has insisted Saab was traveling to Iran to buy food and medical supplies when he was detained in Cape Verde.

Maria Corina Machado
Opposition presidential hopeful Maria Corina Machado (AP)

Saab was previously sanctioned by the US Treasury Department for allegedly running a scheme that included Mr Maduro’s inner circle and stole hundreds of millions of dollars from food-import contracts at a time of widespread hunger mainly due to shortages in the South American country.

A decade into the crisis, shops are now fully stocked, but few can afford food. The monthly minimum wage is about 3.60 dollars (£2.80), just enough to buy a gallon of water.

The Trump administration held out Saab as a trophy, spending millions of dollars pursuing the Colombian-born businessman. At one point, it even deployed a Navy warship to the coast of West Africa to warn the Venezuelans.

Mr Maduro’s government has argued that Saab is a Venezuelan diplomat, entitled to immunity from criminal prosecution under international law.

But his defence lawyers said last year in a closed-door hearing that before his arrest, Saab had been secretly talking to the US Drug Enforcement Administration, helping authorities untangle corruption in Mr Maduro’s inner circle and agreeing to forfeit millions of dollars in illegal proceeds from corrupt state contracts.

The deal is the latest concession by the Biden administration in the name of bringing home Americans jailed overseas.

The most notable prisoner exchange came last December when the US government, over the objections of some Republicans in US congress and criticism from some law enforcement officials, traded Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for WNBA star Brittney Griner.

The succession of swaps has raised concerns that the US is incentivising hostage-taking abroad and producing a false equivalence between Americans who are wrongfully detained abroad and foreigners who have been properly prosecuted and convicted in US courts.

Biden administration officials say securing the freedom of wrongfully detained Americans and hostages abroad is a core government priority that requires difficult deal-making.