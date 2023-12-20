Liverpool hit five against West Ham to reach Carabao Cup semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Liverpool hit five against West Ham to reach Carabao Cup semi-finals

By Press Association
Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates his stunning opener (Peter Byrne/PA)
Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates his stunning opener (Peter Byrne/PA)

Curtis Jones’ double and strikes from Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah eased Liverpool into a record 19th League Cup semi-final with a 5-1 win over West Ham.

After Sunday’s disappointing goalless draw against Manchester United, the first time Jurgen Klopp’s side had failed to win at home this season, ended a run of 34 successive matches with a goal the Hammers provided less stubborn resistance.

West Ham manager David Moyes departed after a 21st unsuccessful attempt to win at Anfield as his club’s woeful record at the ground extended to one win in the last 56.

Cody Gakpo celebrates Liverpool's third goal
Cody Gakpo celebrates Liverpool’s third goal (Peter Byrne/PA)

Both teams made six changes from the weekend; Liverpool left Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench with Alisson Becker rested completely while West Ham changed three of Sunday’s back four.

But their defence was not necessarily as much of an issue as their midfield which was bypassed with alarming ease and regularity.

Harvey Elliott, deputising for Salah on the right wing, was the player most adept at finding space in between the lines and even against the Hammers’ five-man midfield Liverpool were still able to find the gaps easily to pick him out.

As a result, the 20-year-old had a couple of early attempts and with their pressing game back on point, with Gakpo preferred as the central forward and Darwin Nunez pushed out to the left, the hosts dominated.

Young centre-back Jarell Quansah’s positivity in winning a 50-50 with Said Benrahma as West Ham threatened a two-on-two on the counter-attack led to the opener.

None of Szoboszlai’s previous three goals were straightforward – two from distance and one a neat control and whip over the goalkeeper – but his 28th-minute 25-yard strike was the purest of the lot.

The ball barely rotated as it flew through the air no more than a yard off the ground to nestle in the side-netting inside Alphonse Areola’s right-hand post.

After a month of indifferent performances, the Hungary captain looked to be rediscovering the form which lit up the early weeks of his Anfield career, although West Ham’s passivity made life a lot easier for him and the rest of his team-mates.

Gakpo planted a header wide and Nunez forced a good save either side of half-time before Jones latched onto a give-and-go with the Uruguay international and, with no other option, threaded the ball through the goalkeeper’s legs from the narrowest of angles for Liverpool’s 500th goal in all iterations of the competition.

Any doubt over the result was extinguished by Gakpo after he fired low inside Areola’s right-hand post from the edge of the area following substitute Ibrahima Konate’s charge forward and Jarrod Bowen’s curling effort around Caoimhin Kelleher was merely a consolation on his 27th birthday.

Salah netted a breakaway goal from Alexander-Arnold’s pass and Jones capped a fine night with his second after dancing through the defence.