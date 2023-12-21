South Korean court orders two Japanese firms to compensate wartime workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
South Korean court orders two Japanese firms to compensate wartime workers

By Press Association
Family members of forced labour victims during the Japan’s colonial period, arrive at the Supreme Court in Seoul, South Korea (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
South Korea’s top court has ordered two Japanese companies to financially compensate more of their wartime Korean workers for forced labour.

Previous verdicts in 2018 caused a huge setback in relations between the two countries.

But observers say Thursday’s ruling will be unlikely to hurt bilateral ties much since Seoul and Tokyo, now governed by different leaders, are pushing hard to bolster their partnerships in the face of shared challenges such as North Korea’s evolving nuclear threats and China’s increasing assertiveness.

The Supreme Court ruled that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries must provide between 100 million and 150 million won (£60,745 and £91,078) in compensation to each of four plaintiffs — bereaved families of its former employees who were forced to work for the company during Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

Family members of forced labour victims speak to the media at the Supreme Court in Seoul, South Korea on Thursday (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

The court also said Nippon Steel Corp must give 100 million won to each of seven Korean plaintiffs for similar colonial-era forced labour.

In two separate verdicts in 2018, the top South Korean court ordered Mitsubishi and Nippon Steel to compensate a total of 15 other Korean employees for forced labour.

That irked Japan, which has insisted all compensation issues were already settled by a 1965 bilateral treaty that normalised their diplomatic relations.

But the 2018 South Korean court rulings said the treaty cannot prevent individual rights to seek compensations for forced labour because Japanese companies’ use of such labourers were “acts of illegality against humanity” that were linked to Tokyo’s illegal colonial occupation and its war of aggression.

In Thursday’s ruling, the South Korean Supreme Court cited that argument in one of the 2018 verdicts, saying it paved the way for “a judicial remedy for forced labour victims within Republic of Korea”.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi called the ruling “absolutely unacceptable” as it clearly violated the 1965 treaty.

“I felt so sad when I heard the name of (my father) being stated as the deceased at today’s trial, but I was still really glad that we won — though it’s a bit late,” said Joo Soon-ja, daughter of the late Joo Seok-bong, a forced labourer

Following the 2018 rulings the two countries downgraded each other’s trade status, and Seoul’s previous liberal government threatened to spike a military intelligence-sharing pact. Their strained ties complicated efforts by the US to build a stronger trilateral co-operation to counter challenges posed by North Korea and China.

Victims relatives’ outside the Supreme Court in Seoul, South Korea, with a sign reading ‘Mitsubishi Heavy Industries should compensate and apologise’ (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

The Seoul-Tokyo relations, however, began thawing after South Korea’s current conservative president, Yoon Suk Yeol, announced in March that his country would use a local corporate fund to compensate the forced labour victims without demanding Japanese contributions.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later expressed sympathy for the suffering of Korean forced labourers during a Seoul visit. The two countries revived high-level talks and withdrew economic retaliatory steps against each other.

Eleven of the 15 former forced labourers or their families involved in the 2018 rulings had accepted compensation under Seoul’s third-party reimbursement plan, but the remaining four still refuse to accept it, according to their support group.

“I believe the South Korean government will continue its utmost effort in order to gain the understanding of the plaintiffs,” Mr Hayashi said.

Mr Yoon’s push to improve ties with Japan drew strong backlash from some of the forced labour victims and liberal opposition politicians, who have demanded direct compensation from the Japanese companies.

But Mr Yoon defended his move, saying it is essential to boosting ties with Japan to jointly cope with North Korea’s advancing nuclear arsenal, the intensifying US-China rivalry and global supply chain challenges.

On Thursday, the two countries held their first high-level economic talks in Seoul in about eight years.