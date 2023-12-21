Albania’s parliament lifts legal immunity of former prime minister

Albania’s parliament voted on Thursday to lift the legal immunity of former Prime Minister Sali Berisha, who leads the opposition Democratic Party and is accused of corruption.

Opposition politicians inside the hall boycotted the vote and tried to disrupt the session by collecting chairs and flares, but security guards stopped them. Mr Berisha declined to take the floor to speak against the motion.

The ruling Socialist Party holds 74 of the 140 seats in Albania’s national legislature, and 75 members agreed to grant a request from prosecutors to strip Mr Berisha of his parliamentary immunity.

Thursday’s vote clears prosecutors to seek a court’s permission to put Mr Berisha under arrest or house arrest.

Sali Berisha, 79, the main leader of the center-right Democratic Party, delivers a speech to hundreds of protesters during an anti-government rally outside the Parliament building in Tirana, Albania on Monday (Armando Babani/AP)

With the opposition refusing the participate, there were no votes against the move or any abstentions.

Mr Berisha, 79, was charged with corruption in October for allegedly abusing his post to help his son-in-law, Jamarber Malltezi, buy land in Tirana owned by both private citizens and the defence ministry, and to build 17 apartment buildings on the property.

Mr Berisha and Mr Malltezi have both proclaimed their innocence, alleging the case was a political move by the ruling Socialist Party of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Prosecutors have said that if Mr Berisha is convicted, he faces a prison sentence of up to 12 years.

Democratic Party supporters protested outside the parliament building on Thursday with anti-government banners and “Down with dictatorship” chants.

Mr Berisha called on his supporters join “a no-return battle” against the “authoritarian regime” of the Socialists.

“That decision won’t destroy the opposition but will mobilise it, and under the motto ‘Today or never,’ it will respond to that regime,” Mr Berisha told reporters after the vote.

Mr Berisha served as Albania’s prime minister from 2005-2013, and as president from 1992-1997. He was re-elected as a lawmaker for the Democratic Party in the 2021 parliamentary elections.

The US government in May 2021 and the UK in July 2022 barred Mr Berisha and close family members from entering their countries because of alleged involvement in corruption.

Since Mr Berisha was charged in October, opposition politicians have regularly disrupted sessions of parliament to protest against the Socialists’ refusal to create commissions to investigate alleged cases of corruption involving Mr Rama and other top government officials.

The disruptions are an obstacle to much-needed reforms at a time when the European Union has agreed to start the process of harmonising Albanian laws with those of the EU as part of the Balkan country’s path toward full membership in the bloc.