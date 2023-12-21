Macron accused of siding with Depardieu as actor faces misconduct allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Macron accused of siding with Depardieu as actor faces misconduct allegations

By Press Association
Actor Gerard Depardieu is facing sexual misconduct allegations (Thibault Camus/AP)
Women’s rights activists criticised French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday for appearing to take sides with actor Gerard Depardieu by saying the film star who is facing sexual misconduct allegations “makes France proud”.

Speaking on Wednesday night on TV channel France 5, Mr Macron described himself as a “big admirer” of a “great actor”. Mr Macron added: “He makes France proud.”

Mr Macron’s comments in a televised interview came after a documentary that aired earlier this month said 16 women have accused Depardieu of harassing, groping or sexually assaulting them.

The France-2 report also showed the actor making obscene remarks and gestures during a 2018 trip to North Korea.

French President Emmanuel Macron has been criticised (Christophe Ena/AP)

Asked about the latest accusations against Depardieu, Mr Macron said he believed in the presumption of innocence and the judicial process.

“You will never see me participate in a manhunt,” the French leader said.

Mr Macron also criticised his culture minister’s decision to launch a disciplinary procedure concerning Depardieu’s prestigious Order of the Legion of Honour, which could lead the award getting rescinded. He said culture minister Rima Abdul-Malak went “a bit too far”.

The Legion of Honour is not “a moral tool” and should not be removed “based on a documentary,” Mr Macron said.

Depardieu, 74, was put under investigation in December 2020 for rape and sexual assault following allegations in 2018 from an actress who said the crimes took place at Depardieu’s home. The investigation is ongoing.

Women rights activists on Thursday vigorously denounced Mr Macron’s comments.

Michelle Dayan, president of Lawyers 4 Women, said that as a lawyer and a citizen, she also believed strongly in the presumption of innocence.

“Yet it mustn’t be used as a pretext not to listen to women who say they are victims of abuses,” she said.

Speaking on France Info news broadcaster, Ms Dayan said “violence against women starts there … in the image of women that is conveyed” through Depardieu’s remarks.

Activist group Osez le feminisme denounced on X, formerly Twitter, “one more confirmation that, definitively, Emmanuel Macron doesn’t live in the same world as us.

Gerard Depardieu has denied the abuse allegations (Thibault Camus/AP)

“We, the prey, are facing a man (Depardieu) who describes himself as a ‘great hunter’, yet who, in the words of the president, becomes the victim of a ‘manhunt’,” the group posted.

Anne-Cecile Mailfert, president of the Women’s Foundation, said on BFM TV that Mr Macron’s comments were “very serious” because “he is judging women who filed a complaint, women who spoke out … He’s taking sides”.

Former French president Francois Hollande also spoke out to counter his successor.

“No, we are not proud,” Mr Hollande said on the France Inter radio network.

What was expected from the president was to “speak about women” who see in Depardieu’s remarks “violence, domination and contempt”, he said.

In October, Depardieu published an open letter in the French newspaper Le Figaro that said: “I want to tell you the truth. I have never, ever abused a woman.”