Apple stops online sales of watch models in patent dispute

Apple has stopped online sales of two popular models of its internet-connected watch in the US after losing its latest attempt to untangle a patent dispute that is blocking it from using some of the technology on the device.

Both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 became unavailable to order online as the company followed through on its plan to suspend sales because of a legal battle over an intellectual property claim filed by medical technology company Masimo.

The International Trade Commission (ITC) rejected Apple’s bid to get around a late October order blocking the company from using some technology underlying the Blood Oxygen measurement feature on the Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches.

Apple watches will remain on sale in stores (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Stymied by the decision, Apple decided to stop to stop selling the two watch models in the US to comply with the ITC ruling that will now stand unless the Biden administration overturns it by Christmas.

Although the online sales suspension went into effect on Thursday afternoon, the devices are scheduled to remain on store shelves until Sunday.

The less sophisticated Apple Watch will remain available in the US after Christmas Eve. Previously purchased Apple Watches equipped with the Blood Oxygen are not affected by the ITC order.